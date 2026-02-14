How This Pantry Staple Can Up Your Fried Egg Game

In order to really implement this trick, you don't need to completely change the way you make fried eggs. Instead, add it into your typical fried egg cooking method. We're not replacing the fat for vinegar here — a lot of the flavor and texture for fried eggs comes from the fat you fry them in. Whether you prefer bacon grease or butter, fat is what stops the eggs from sticking and creates the crispy edges. What vinegar brings to the party is much more subtle. Think of it like a small addition to create some balance and improve the texture of the fried eggs.

All you have to do is add a light splash (about half a teaspoon) to the pan once the egg has been cracked to watch the acid work its magic on the white. Just make sure you don't go overboard, because too much vinegar will overwhelm the taste. It's also best to stick with a mild vinegar. Red wine vinegar is a riff on the French dish "oeufs à l'assassin", but white wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar would be good options too.

And once you're comfortable with this trick, you can then start to get a little creative. There are herb-infused vinegars, shallot vinegars, or even easy three-ingredient red wine vinaigrettes that can be used to take your fried eggs in all different directions, depending on how you're serving them. It's one tiny little tweak that could make all the difference.