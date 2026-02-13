Johnny Cash Enjoyed Eating This Affordable Meat For Breakfast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Johnny Cash was a country music legend with a career that spanned nearly 50 years. He's remembered for classic hits like "Folsom Prison Blues" and "Ring of Fire" and for his penchant for wearing black. But beyond music and his fashion sense, Cash had a love for Southern food, both eating it and cooking it. He snacked on such down-home treats as fried chicken skin and had a signature chili recipe that used steak instead of ground beef. One of his go-to breakfasts included another unpretentious choice.

No, it's not bacon, but rather fried bologna. Although bologna is an inexpensive processed meat, and Cash definitely could have afforded something pricier (he'd amassed an estimated fortune in the range of $60 million), he loved the food he had grown up with. He was born and raised in Arkansas where fried bologna is a standby, whether for lunch or dinner, as part of a sandwich or as a breakfast side. Bologna is full of umami and when fried has a rich smoky taste reminiscent of a grilled hot dog. Cash preferred his fried bologna with scrambled eggs and biscuits.