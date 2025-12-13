The Unique Crispy Fried Snack Johnny Cash Loved To Munch On

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Country music legend Johnny Cash was known for such hits as "I Walk the Line" and "Ring of Fire" among a long list of others, but he was also quite the Southern food aficionado. He was known for his chili, which swapped out ground beef for steak, and he had a long list of favorite foods. Among the old-school dishes Cash enjoyed were Southern staples like fried catfish and cornbread, along with a lesser-known snack: deep-fried chicken skin.

If you've never had deep-fried chicken skins, it's as delicious as it sounds — crispy, crunchy, rich in umami flavor, and way easier to snack on than fried chicken. It is similar to fried pork skins (also known as cracklins), and as addictive as potato chips while offering an added boost of protein. Cash's son, John Carter Cash, revealed in a 2013 Reddit AMA (ask me anything) that his father loved snacking on these Southern bites. Growing up on a sharecropping farm in rural Arkansas, Johnny Cash developed a lifelong taste for these country classics.