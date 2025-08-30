Johnny Cash's Favorite Homemade Chili Recipe Calls For An Unexpected Meat Swap

When you think of a classic chili recipe, you likely picture plenty of tomatoes, seasonings, and ground beef. Truth is, there are many variations of this classic comfort food. If you're Johnny Cash, your favorite chili recipe doesn't include ground beef at all; it's actually made with sirloin steak.

Sirloin is a leaner, somewhat tougher cut of meat than other steak cuts. It doesn't have quite the same marbling as, say, a ribeye, so it's generally less tender and less rich, which makes it more affordable. While steak might feel expensive for a chili recipe, sirloin is actually a good option because it doesn't break the bank. Instead of that mashed ground beef texture, Cash's chili recipe involves cutting up the sirloin. This lets it show up in every spoonful as a cubed piece that's seared on the outside but tenderized over time by the liquid in the dish.