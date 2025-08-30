Johnny Cash's Favorite Homemade Chili Recipe Calls For An Unexpected Meat Swap
When you think of a classic chili recipe, you likely picture plenty of tomatoes, seasonings, and ground beef. Truth is, there are many variations of this classic comfort food. If you're Johnny Cash, your favorite chili recipe doesn't include ground beef at all; it's actually made with sirloin steak.
Sirloin is a leaner, somewhat tougher cut of meat than other steak cuts. It doesn't have quite the same marbling as, say, a ribeye, so it's generally less tender and less rich, which makes it more affordable. While steak might feel expensive for a chili recipe, sirloin is actually a good option because it doesn't break the bank. Instead of that mashed ground beef texture, Cash's chili recipe involves cutting up the sirloin. This lets it show up in every spoonful as a cubed piece that's seared on the outside but tenderized over time by the liquid in the dish.
Johnny Cash's sirloin chili has plenty of flavor
Cooking the sirloin in the pot first helps get a seared, caramelized exterior, which builds flavor. The recipe pairs the cubed steak with chili seasoning and cumin to help add even more depth to the meat. There aren't many secret ingredients in this chili: other standard add-ons are dropped in, including onions, tomatoes, and other seasonings. The liquid from the tomatoes is what keeps that meat from staying too tough after it's seared.
While sirloin isn't the most common meat used in chili, it brings a new textural bite to the dish. Still, you can make Johnny Cash's recipe with ground beef if you prefer its texture, or something even leaner such as ground turkey or, for a similar mouthfeel as steak without using beef, cubed chicken. The dish can have its ingredients adjusted as needed, such as omitting the kidney beans, or creating a vegetarian option with more beans.