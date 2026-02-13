When To Leave Those Shrimp Tails On For Easier Cooking Overall

For every taste and personality, there is shrimp preparation to match. Crispy coconut shrimp fits the bill for those in want of a tropical twist (it's also a great use for leftover coconut milk). And those hoping for a crunch to accompany a sushi night may find ample snacking with shrimp tempura. However, when it comes to cooking up those tasty little crustaceans, some basic guidelines may override serving preference. For example, you should clean and devein your shrimp prior to cooking, thaw the crustaceans in the fridge and never in your sink, and cook them until they reach 145 degrees Fahrenheit internally. Another tip? Make sure to cook shrimp with the tails on, especially when frying.

Now, this may be upsetting news for those who are staunchly anti-tail, and we get it. The tail is often the least-loved part. It seems only to be a crunchy impediment to enjoying the tasty crustacean in one bite. However, it might just be the key to the perfect shrimp dish (seriously). Not only does keeping the tails on your shrimp add flavor, but it also makes prep and cooking much easier to handle, literally. The hard shell tails make a great handle for cooking or dipping each shrimp in breading and batter, making the process simpler and less messy. It even helps during the cooking process, as the tails can help prevent your shrimp from rolling up into a tight curl and sloughing off that essential breading.