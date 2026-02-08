The One Mishap That Can Make Shrimp Unsafe Before You Even Cook It

Shrimp is often the star of easy and fast meals because they cook so quickly. Unfortunately, shrimp can become unsafe long before it hits your pan for a delicious shrimp scampi, shrimp tacos, or shrimp gumbo. Have you ever noticed your shrimp getting mushy or developing an off smell before you're about to cook them? One of the mistakes you should avoid when cooking shrimp is thawing them wrong. The seafood is highly perishable, and the problem is defrosting shrimp at room temperature or using warm or hot water to defrost them.

It might seem harmless to allow your bag of shrimp to sit on the kitchen counter to defrost, but once the temperature is 40 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, you're entering, what food safety experts call, the danger zone. When shrimp sits at room temperature the outer layer thaws quickly while the center remains frozen. The same thing happens when using warm or hot water. It might feel only slightly warm to you, but it's likely warm enough to enter the danger zone. If raw or cooked shrimp ever smells fishy, rancid, sour, or has an ammonia odor to it, don't eat it. Sometimes the odor of ammonia can seem to go away, but it's still important that you do not eat it.

The other issue is moisture. Shrimp loses moisture when thawed improperly, and that causes a mushy texture or just completely dries it out. It's important to defrost shrimp the right way so you don't get sick, but it's also important for good texture and taste.