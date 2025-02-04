Leftover Coconut Milk Is The Secret Ingredient Your Coconut Shrimp Needs

When making a dish like coconut shrimp, you want to maximize that coconut flavor, a generally mild taste that can get lost among other flavors in the dish. In addition to adding unsweetened coconut flakes, use up that leftover coconut milk you're saving in the fridge to push the tropical flavor in your coconut shrimp to another level.

All too often, recipes will call for small amounts of canned vs. boxed coconut milk, leaving you with half a can or less until it goes bad after a week of sitting unused and unseen in your refrigerator. It may seem like this shelf-stable milk could last forever, but even canned coconut milk expires, sometimes before you even get it home from the grocery store. Instead of relegating unused coconut milk to the garbage can, by way of the fridge, add a couple of tablespoons to your coconut shrimp batter. In addition to using shredded coconut and coconut oil, it's a surefire way to amp up that coconut flavor.