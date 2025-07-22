The Delicious Swap For Making Garlic Butter That's Deliciously Complex

This swap is so good because we're talking about way more than just flavor here — this is also a massive texture upgrade. Black garlic has a more caramelized, sticky, and almost meaty texture, which will melt right into the butter to bring a really complex warmth. It's unlike raw garlic in all the ways in which it can be a little harsh and bitty. If you've ever smeared roasted garlic onto toast, this is the level up.

Moreover, it isn't just a condiment for bread; this black garlic butter could be just as easily swirled into mashed potatoes, coated through spicy noodles, or used as the key ingredient to turn a simple pasta salad into a starring dish at the cookout. You can take it to all kinds of fun and personalized levels by adding in chopped herbs, crushed anchovies, or even a spoonful of gochujang, depending on the flavors of the dish you're adding it to. In fact, there are many creative ways to use black garlic, like adding it to marinades, dips, and even desserts, that probably doesn't even scratch the surface of all its potential. If this isn't a case to keep some black garlic on hand at all times, we don't know what is.

Now that you're fully convinced, buy some black garlic at your local speciality store or pick up a jar such as the one by RioRand on Amazon. If you want to get hands-on, you can also make black garlic in a rice cooker with just some patience and perseverance. However you get it into your kitchen, the compound butter is a truly magical way to show off black garlic's rich flavor without having to do much work at all.