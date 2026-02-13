The Popular High-Quality Canned Tuna You Can Grab At Costco For A Steal

Canned tuna is having a bit of a moment. After an industry-wide sales dip in the late 2010s, canned tuna is back on the up and up. In a world of volatile grocery prices, it makes sense consumers would turn to a shelf-stable, versatile protein source. While there are plenty of recognizable brands of canned tuna on grocery store shelves, some upscale ones — like Fishwife Tinned Seafood Co. — are growing rapidly. The brand gained popularity after its appearance on Shark Tank, as well as its partnership with Keystone Light, and it's currently available at select Costco locations.

While you can certainly order Fishwife Tinned Seafood Co. tuna from the company's website, it's cheaper to pick it up at Costco. A 3-pack of 3.2-ounce cans of Fishwife albacore tuna in spicy olive oil on the company's website will set you back $32, breaking down to nearly $11 per can. At Costco, you can get the same three cans for a little less than $16, bringing the per-can price to about $5.30 (location may impact availability and price — we priced this item at a Costco location in North Carolina).

An important note: Fishwife Tuna isn't available at all Costco locations (yet), so you'll want to check online to see whether it's offered at your local one before you make the trip. Some Targets are also stocking Fishwife Tuna, but the price is a bit higher than Costco (Target pricing runs around $7 per can). While it's still a hefty per-can price to pay, many fans of the brand state it's totally worth it, especially if you only splurge on Fishwife as an occasional treat. The company's mission is also a sticking point for some: The woman-founded company focuses on high-quality, sustainably sourced tinned seafood.