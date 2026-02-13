The Popular High-Quality Canned Tuna You Can Grab At Costco For A Steal
Canned tuna is having a bit of a moment. After an industry-wide sales dip in the late 2010s, canned tuna is back on the up and up. In a world of volatile grocery prices, it makes sense consumers would turn to a shelf-stable, versatile protein source. While there are plenty of recognizable brands of canned tuna on grocery store shelves, some upscale ones — like Fishwife Tinned Seafood Co. — are growing rapidly. The brand gained popularity after its appearance on Shark Tank, as well as its partnership with Keystone Light, and it's currently available at select Costco locations.
While you can certainly order Fishwife Tinned Seafood Co. tuna from the company's website, it's cheaper to pick it up at Costco. A 3-pack of 3.2-ounce cans of Fishwife albacore tuna in spicy olive oil on the company's website will set you back $32, breaking down to nearly $11 per can. At Costco, you can get the same three cans for a little less than $16, bringing the per-can price to about $5.30 (location may impact availability and price — we priced this item at a Costco location in North Carolina).
An important note: Fishwife Tuna isn't available at all Costco locations (yet), so you'll want to check online to see whether it's offered at your local one before you make the trip. Some Targets are also stocking Fishwife Tuna, but the price is a bit higher than Costco (Target pricing runs around $7 per can). While it's still a hefty per-can price to pay, many fans of the brand state it's totally worth it, especially if you only splurge on Fishwife as an occasional treat. The company's mission is also a sticking point for some: The woman-founded company focuses on high-quality, sustainably sourced tinned seafood.
Why shoppers are obsessed with Fishwife Tinned Seafood Co. tuna
While some reviewers turn their noses up at the higher price of Fishwife compared to other canned fish brands, others enjoy it immensely, especially in a tuna salad. Granted, you might not always want to splurge on canned tuna, but there are some recipes where it makes sense — specifically, when tuna is going to be the star of your recipe. Some fans say the tuna is perfect for a charcuterie board, and others agree that it's a great fit for holidays and parties. You might not go with higher-end tuna like Fishwife for a dish like tuna noodle casserole (as the tuna flavor would compete with several other ingredients), but in a dish like spaghetti tonno e burro — a classic pasta dish that features tuna — Fishwife can shine.
Although straight-up, unflavored tuna can be a great fit for a basic tuna melt or casserole, a more flavorful option like Fishwife is often a better bet. You can enjoy Fishwife tuna on its own, of course, or celebrate its flavors by enjoying it against a blank canvas. Try it on water crackers, crostini, or even on top of a toasted croissant to allow the spicy, rich flavors to come through.