Why Some Costco Shoppers Called This Expensive Cake A 'Flavor Disappointment'

It's always disappointing to hear that there's an often-returned Costco bakery item. This time, some shoppers are calling the Collin Street Bakery Cinnamon Coffee Cake a dessert mistake that will ruin your coffee break. It's supposed to be "addictively delicious," with ribbons of cinnamon sugar and cream cheese running through vanilla cake, topped with cinnamon-infused craquelin. But even the pint of vanilla frosting it comes with can't save it. Reviews on the Costco website indicate that the "dry" and "disappointing" flavor doesn't merit the high price tag of $49.99.

"It was inedible," one shopper commented. "It was so dry hardly no flavor at all ... a waste of $49." Most of the negative reviews noted that the cake was both bland and too sweet. Another shopper commented, "Dry, not great flavor and very over priced. Glaze is very sugary and a big disappointment overall." However, not everyone was totally turned off by the Collin Street Bakery cake. Some reviewers appreciated the pound cake-like texture, buttery flavor, and mild amount of cinnamon.