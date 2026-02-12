Why Some Costco Shoppers Called This Expensive Cake A 'Flavor Disappointment'
It's always disappointing to hear that there's an often-returned Costco bakery item. This time, some shoppers are calling the Collin Street Bakery Cinnamon Coffee Cake a dessert mistake that will ruin your coffee break. It's supposed to be "addictively delicious," with ribbons of cinnamon sugar and cream cheese running through vanilla cake, topped with cinnamon-infused craquelin. But even the pint of vanilla frosting it comes with can't save it. Reviews on the Costco website indicate that the "dry" and "disappointing" flavor doesn't merit the high price tag of $49.99.
"It was inedible," one shopper commented. "It was so dry hardly no flavor at all ... a waste of $49." Most of the negative reviews noted that the cake was both bland and too sweet. Another shopper commented, "Dry, not great flavor and very over priced. Glaze is very sugary and a big disappointment overall." However, not everyone was totally turned off by the Collin Street Bakery cake. Some reviewers appreciated the pound cake-like texture, buttery flavor, and mild amount of cinnamon.
The Costco coffee cake everyone loves
Coffee cake aficionados who buy the Collin Street Bakery Cinnamon Coffee Cake may be confusing it for a different baked good that's beloved by numerous shoppers. The Kirkland Signature Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaf is a butter pound cake with a healthy dose of cinnamon sugar coating. The seasonal treat isn't carried in the store year-round, which is part of its allure. And at just $10, it costs a fraction of the Collin Street Bakery cake.
In a Reddit thread, shoppers mentioned that they stay as far away from the bakery section when it's in stock to avoid gorging on it. "This is by far the most sinister food product ever sold at Costco," joked a buyer. Other commenters in the thread mentioned how great the cake is for giving French toast a sweet makeover. With 22 grams of fat and 410 calories per 3.2-ounce serving, you can expect a sweet and rich flavor. But if you're craving a cinnamon cake with your hot beverage, keep an eye out for the Kirkland cinnamon sugar loaf — and take a pass on the Collin Street Bakery coffee cake.