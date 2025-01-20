Give French Toast A Sweet Makeover With One Bread Swap

There are some common banana bread mistakes to avoid, and when it comes to converting it into French toast, there a few additional notes to keep in mind. To start, banana bread is quite soft and moist, which is part of what makes it delicious. But for this dish, you'll want to do something that may seem blasphemous — let it go a little stale. When it's a bit dry, you'll have a much better chance at getting it to absorb the batter. Also be sure to use a nonstick pan that's been pre-heated, as the tender bread is more delicate than something like a sourdough or whole wheat, and you don't want to wind up trying to scrape it off the surface and having your pieces fall apart.

Once you've got your banana bread French toast process down pat, you can play with all kinds of ways to customize and serve it. Try peanut butter and crumbled bacon on top for a little saltiness and protein (in an offering Elvis Presley would love). Walnuts, chocolate chips, and pumpkin seeds all add both texture and flavor to your French toast, and while maple syrup will definitely fit the bill, honey is also a delicious option as a topping.

You can also try this trick with similar options, too. Look at quick breads for inspiration, from pumpkin to zucchini and even lemon poppy breads, and go forth with your French toast experiments.