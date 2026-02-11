The 1800s Canned Dairy Brand Past Generations Put In All Their Recipes

Canned evaporated milk may seem like an anachronistic food, a relic from a different time, like canned whole chicken or canned cheeseburgers, which were once popular but have fallen out of favor. But evaporated milk was once a go-to recipe ingredient and should still have a spot in your pantry. Evaporated milk, as the name suggests, is cow's milk that's been slowly heated until it's lost 60% of its water content and sterilized in cans. This isn't the same product as sweetened condensed milk, which has added sugar.

Canned evaporated milk, especially under the PET Milk name — the original that's still around more than 140 years later — has quite a history. It's gone to war multiple times as rations for soldiers and was a kitchen staple for generations of Americans because it didn't require refrigeration. Its popularity was also due in part to the company's free recipe books available from the 1930s to the 1960s. Home cooks used it in everything from cream sauces to cakes to soups. And it all started with Napoleon (kind of).