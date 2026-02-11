Something Magical Happens When You Add Sour Cream To Boxed Cake Mix

If you're too short on time to whip up a homemade cake with creamy frosting, boxed cakes prove to be a convenient and tasty alternative. And there are several baking tips to make boxed cake taste homemade, like creative frostings and fillings or upgrading your boxed cake mix with simple ingredient swaps. But you'll quickly realize sour cream is the only bonus ingredient you need.

Sour cream improves the texture of boxed cakes. That's because sour cream contains lactic acid, which softens the gluten in baked goods. Better yet, sour cream's naturally thick consistency adds extra moisture to boxed cakes without adding extra liquid that would compromise the structure. Additionally, sour cream is high in fat, which makes for a richer end result with a tender, more uniform crumb.

To effectively use sour cream to enhance your next cake, start by adding ½ cup of sour cream along with the usual water, oil, and eggs. But that's just a starting point. You can add more for a richer-tasting dessert. But before you incorporate this simple ingredient, there are a few pointers worth considering.