Stuffed Peppers Are Simple When This Store-Bought Shortcut Makes An Appearance
When you're in the mood for a solid, stick-to-your-ribs meal, stuffed peppers are a satisfying dish that can be prepared in more ways than one. But if you're hoping to skip the process of cooking your own ground beef to make an unforgettable filling, there's one all-encompassing ingredient you can use as a filling instead. To make this delicious meal in half the time, stuff your peppers with canned chili. Canned chili has many of the same flavors and ingredients as homemade chili, but this shelf-stable food comes ready-to-eat, which makes preparing stuffed bell peppers a breeze.
Not to mention, there are several varieties of canned chili you can use to make this recipe suit your needs. For example, if you're a vegetarian, swap out your favorite barley and walnut-stuffed bell peppers for a simplified version made with vegetarian chili and extra beans. You can even add in some extra veggies for more depth, like canned corn, pre-steamed broccoli, or green beans.
Even though you may be able to make homemade chili quicker than ever with a simple swap like salsa, canned varieties often have all the ingredients you need to make delicious stuffed peppers. Thanks to this one shortcut ingredient, the most prep work you'll have to do is wash your peppers, cut off their tops, and remove their inner seeds. That said, if you have the time and want to get more creative, there are many ways to make stuffed peppers with canned chili even more tasty.
The right way to make stuffed peppers with canned chili
Once your peppers are ready for filling, rub them in cooking oil and fill each one with your preferred brand of canned chili. Or, if you want a more substantial filling, combine canned chili with a range of extra ingredients. Besides including more ground beef or extra black, pinto, or kidney beans for additional fiber, feel free to mix in a decent amount of your favorite grains like white or brown rice, quinoa, or farro. Just make sure to cook your grains in advance.
You can also give this simple filling a flavorful upgrade with one or two creamy ingredients. For instance, there are a few creative ways to stuff bell peppers with cottage cheese. Or, for a tangier alternative, add a spoonful of sour cream to the mix. Whichever extras you decide to use, adjust the seasoning if necessary before stuffing and baking your peppers. Besides adding some extra salt, you may want to level up the flavor of your filling with an extra kick from dried cumin, coriander, or cayenne pepper.
Last but not least, this simplified meal wouldn't be complete without including a variety of tasty toppings. If you don't know where to start, consider all the extras you like to add to spicy slow cooker beef chili. Canned chili-stuffed peppers are delicious with shredded cheese, diced green onions, hot sauce, and crushed tortilla chips.