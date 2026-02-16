Stuffed Peppers Are Simple When This Store-Bought Shortcut Makes An Appearance

When you're in the mood for a solid, stick-to-your-ribs meal, stuffed peppers are a satisfying dish that can be prepared in more ways than one. But if you're hoping to skip the process of cooking your own ground beef to make an unforgettable filling, there's one all-encompassing ingredient you can use as a filling instead. To make this delicious meal in half the time, stuff your peppers with canned chili. Canned chili has many of the same flavors and ingredients as homemade chili, but this shelf-stable food comes ready-to-eat, which makes preparing stuffed bell peppers a breeze.

Not to mention, there are several varieties of canned chili you can use to make this recipe suit your needs. For example, if you're a vegetarian, swap out your favorite barley and walnut-stuffed bell peppers for a simplified version made with vegetarian chili and extra beans. You can even add in some extra veggies for more depth, like canned corn, pre-steamed broccoli, or green beans.

Even though you may be able to make homemade chili quicker than ever with a simple swap like salsa, canned varieties often have all the ingredients you need to make delicious stuffed peppers. Thanks to this one shortcut ingredient, the most prep work you'll have to do is wash your peppers, cut off their tops, and remove their inner seeds. That said, if you have the time and want to get more creative, there are many ways to make stuffed peppers with canned chili even more tasty.