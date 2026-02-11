Walmart Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of This Great Value Frozen Pizza
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether your dinner plans were canceled last minute, or you just don't feel like cooking, the frozen pizza is the poster child for an effortless dinner. But some frozen pizzas get far better reviews than others. At Walmart, there's one that customers can't enough of: the Great Value Stuffed Crust Three Meat Pizza.
There are a handful of Walmart Great Value products you should always buy, and this pizza should be one of them. Customers absolutely love the pizza's overall flavor, saying in Walmart reviews that it's loaded with toppings, has a great crust, a not-too-acidic sauce, and is priced well. This 24-ounce pizza retails for $7.66, though the cost could vary by location. Based on Walmart's prices, stuffed crust pizzas tend to cost more than standard-crust frozen pizzas, and the Great Value brand is a better deal than other name brand stuffed-crust pizzas.
This three-meat pizza comes with pepperoni, sausage, and beef on top, plus a tomato, basil, and garlic sauce. It also has multiple cheeses like mozzarella and Parmesan and touts that there are 2.5 feet of cheese baked inside the crust.
Customers appreciate this Great Value pizza's flavor
The pizza has more than 1,300 ratings on Walmart's website and an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars. "To think it is under $8 at Walmart is crazy! They got the crust right the sauce right the cheese right," one person wrote. Another reviewer praised the "delicious" sauce and said there was no lack of meat and cheese toppings. The reviewer added that the crust was also fresh and superior to that of higher-end frozen pizzas. "You know, the hard cardboard crust that tears the roof of your mouth up? Yeah, this isn't like that," they wrote. A Reddit thread on r/frozendinners described the pizza as a "nice, easy dinner," only adding that the cheese could have been a little "stretchier."
While the pizza generally has great reviews, a few people mentioned adding some other flavor-boosters to this frozen food to make it even better. One reviewer said they top it with a little extra shredded cheese, while someone said they season it before baking. The smaller additions appear to take this meal to the next level, but it also seems like it's perfectly fine to eat as-is if you don't have those extra ingredients to elevate that frozen pizza.