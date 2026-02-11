Walmart Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of This Great Value Frozen Pizza

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether your dinner plans were canceled last minute, or you just don't feel like cooking, the frozen pizza is the poster child for an effortless dinner. But some frozen pizzas get far better reviews than others. At Walmart, there's one that customers can't enough of: the Great Value Stuffed Crust Three Meat Pizza.

There are a handful of Walmart Great Value products you should always buy, and this pizza should be one of them. Customers absolutely love the pizza's overall flavor, saying in Walmart reviews that it's loaded with toppings, has a great crust, a not-too-acidic sauce, and is priced well. This 24-ounce pizza retails for $7.66, though the cost could vary by location. Based on Walmart's prices, stuffed crust pizzas tend to cost more than standard-crust frozen pizzas, and the Great Value brand is a better deal than other name brand stuffed-crust pizzas.

This three-meat pizza comes with pepperoni, sausage, and beef on top, plus a tomato, basil, and garlic sauce. It also has multiple cheeses like mozzarella and Parmesan and touts that there are 2.5 feet of cheese baked inside the crust.