The Prepared Soup I Absolutely Never Pass Up At Costco

Costco has a wide variety of high-quality prepared meals that are perfect for those nights when you just want to pop something in the oven and be done with it. Though the Costco Kirkland chicken pot pie is one of the most popular options, those after something a bit lighter can't go wrong with the warehouse retailer's prepared soup selection. These are usually found in the store's refrigerated section, and there is plenty of variety to choose from. I typically snag one or two different soups every time I go to Costco, but I've gone through enough trial and error to say there is one soup that has worked its way to the top of my list: Kirkland chicken tortilla soup.

Of course, soup preference is entirely subjective, and I don't mean to soup shame anyone who still likes the lobster bisque. (Though we think it's a Costco Kirkland Signature soup you should skip.) There are even times when I get a crazy craving for the rotisserie chicken noodle soup, even though it's a pretty mid-tier pick. But this chicken tortilla soup is hearty, boasts a great flavor balance, and is versatile enough to spruce up with all kinds of creative flourishes.