The Prepared Soup I Absolutely Never Pass Up At Costco
Costco has a wide variety of high-quality prepared meals that are perfect for those nights when you just want to pop something in the oven and be done with it. Though the Costco Kirkland chicken pot pie is one of the most popular options, those after something a bit lighter can't go wrong with the warehouse retailer's prepared soup selection. These are usually found in the store's refrigerated section, and there is plenty of variety to choose from. I typically snag one or two different soups every time I go to Costco, but I've gone through enough trial and error to say there is one soup that has worked its way to the top of my list: Kirkland chicken tortilla soup.
Of course, soup preference is entirely subjective, and I don't mean to soup shame anyone who still likes the lobster bisque. (Though we think it's a Costco Kirkland Signature soup you should skip.) There are even times when I get a crazy craving for the rotisserie chicken noodle soup, even though it's a pretty mid-tier pick. But this chicken tortilla soup is hearty, boasts a great flavor balance, and is versatile enough to spruce up with all kinds of creative flourishes.
Why Kirkland chicken tortilla soup is the best
While there are times I am craving a soup that is more on the creamy and decadent side, the Kirkland chicken tortilla soup is a consistent win for me. It's made with a chicken stock base, which means it's not terribly heavy like some cream-based versions. That said, it's packed full of onions, corn, bell peppers, tomatoes, and carrots, along with plenty of antibiotic-free chicken, so it still makes for a satisfying meal. I also appreciate the soup's flavor profile — it's got a nice acidity and just the right amount of spicy kick.
In addition to the soup's well-balanced flavors, the veggies and protein combine well to make this soup into a meal of its own. As it should be, the shredded chicken is the star of the soup. It's finely shredded, but there is plenty of it to go around. There are lots of tomatoes, corn, and peppers in the soup, which add to its overall taste while building the textural foundation that makes this soup such a success.
How to enhance your soup
While Kirkland chicken tortilla soup can stand alone as a quick and tasty meal, it also lends itself to customization for the more adventurous. It's full of zesty flavors, so pulling add-ons from the Mexican and South American playbook is a great way to add your own flair to the mix. For starters, this soup's chili-like quality makes it an excellent option for those who like to dunk thick slices of crusty bread. From a chewy ciabatta roll to a sliced baguette slathered in butter, any supplemental carb is going to be welcome in a bowl of this soup. Such versatile dippability also lends itself to smaller finger foods like tortilla chips and crackers, and that's just the beginning.
My favorite addition to this soup is sliced avocado. When I'm feeling fancy, I slice it lengthwise and arrange it like flower petals on top of the bowl. But most of the time. I just dice it and toss it in. A bit of ripe avocado adds a creamy texture to the soup and provides a mild flavor of its own. Pair this trick with a dollop of sour cream, some shredded cheese, and a squeeze of fresh lime, and you've got all the makings of a restaurant-style soup right in your kitchen.