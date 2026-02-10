Bob Dylan's Favorite Comfort Meal Is As Eclectic As The Man Himself

It seems Bob Dylan, at least back in the 1980s, had a fondness for stick-to-your-ribs dishes, such as fried chicken and gravy, besides his preference for legumes and veggies like cabbage, beets, and spinach. Relatedly, he also tipped his hat to an old-school breakfast treat: johnny cakes slathered in maple syrup. This is a type of pancake made with cornmeal. It's a far cry from David Bowie's bizarre go-to meal in the mid-1970s that consisted of a glass of milk and red and green bell peppers.

Besides Dylan's breakfast and dinner choices, the famed musician dished on some other food-related tidbits during the interview. He relayed his last slice of pizza (at the time), had been five years earlier at the well-known Italian restaurant in Manhattan, Tony's Di Napoli, located near Times Square. It's still in business today and we hope Dylan has indulged in a pie since then.

Dylan also mentioned a food related memory he wished he could forget. It was a spaghetti meal at the airport in Helsinki, Iceland, a country not well known for pasta. Who knew Dylan had so much to say on the food front? As it turns out, quite a bit. Back in 2006, he shared his figgy pudding recipe on a "Theme Time Radio Hour" broadcast. Dylan's talents, it seems, aren't merely in the musical sphere. Perhaps it's that long list of dishes in his favorite comfort meal that's fueled all that creativity.