What A Typical Breakfast With Elvis Would Look Like

Aside from being the undisputed King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley was a king among foodies. Being from Tupelo, Mississippi, Presley had a fondness for Southern dishes and was known by his long-time cook, Mary Jenkins-Langston, to have a royal appetite. Indeed, many know about Presley's beloved fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches (which legend has it were inspired by his real favorite sandwich, which required an entire loaf of bread). Elvis loved almost every kind of food, and like any good Southerner, Presley also loved breakfast so much that he even had a particular way to enjoy it.

Certainly, Elvis loved his peanut butter and banana sandwiches just about any time of day, even breakfast, by Jenkins-Langston's account. However, the King would also ask that the first meal of the day be a hearty one. This meant Jenkins-Langston whipped up butter-fried homemade biscuits, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, and bacon. Alternatively, she would serve him a baseball-sized biscuit packed with sausage, and would include fried potatoes and coffee. All of this makes perfect sense, as among the groceries to be kept readily stocked at his Graceland mansion, were biscuits, sausage, peanut butter, and the necessary, standout ingredients for Elvis' meatloaf.