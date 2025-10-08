What A Typical Breakfast With Elvis Would Look Like
Aside from being the undisputed King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley was a king among foodies. Being from Tupelo, Mississippi, Presley had a fondness for Southern dishes and was known by his long-time cook, Mary Jenkins-Langston, to have a royal appetite. Indeed, many know about Presley's beloved fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches (which legend has it were inspired by his real favorite sandwich, which required an entire loaf of bread). Elvis loved almost every kind of food, and like any good Southerner, Presley also loved breakfast so much that he even had a particular way to enjoy it.
Certainly, Elvis loved his peanut butter and banana sandwiches just about any time of day, even breakfast, by Jenkins-Langston's account. However, the King would also ask that the first meal of the day be a hearty one. This meant Jenkins-Langston whipped up butter-fried homemade biscuits, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, and bacon. Alternatively, she would serve him a baseball-sized biscuit packed with sausage, and would include fried potatoes and coffee. All of this makes perfect sense, as among the groceries to be kept readily stocked at his Graceland mansion, were biscuits, sausage, peanut butter, and the necessary, standout ingredients for Elvis' meatloaf.
Elvis stood among many breakfast-loving celebrities
Elvis wasn't the only celebrity who had a favorite way to enjoy breakfast. Marilyn Monroe preferred her mornings to start with two eggs whipped into a warm cup of milk, and a multi-vitamin. Bing Crosby had an affinity for the Red Devil, which was an omelet made with eggs, tomato sauce, and peas. Modern celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Antoni Porowski start the day off with a green smoothie and a cup of coffee with oat milk, alongside vitamins and supplements, respectively. On the more savory, decadent side, Chrissy Teigen prefers a Farmhouse Breakfast, which consists of eggs, sausage, avocado, and tomatoes, and Emma Watson loves breakfast tacos so much that she includes them in her diet routine.
It can be said that Elvis' food tastes were rich and luxurious in both food and expense. The King loved Fool's Gold so much that he famously flew to Denver, where it was first served to him, to have it. While his diet can be seen as a cautionary tale of excess, it also serves as inspiration, as celebrity chefs like Paula Deen created dishes influenced by his favorite foods. Anyone looking to sprinkle some of the King's flavor into their breakfast can do so by swapping out the fried PB and B's standard bread slices with French toast or by adding a dollop of peanut butter, bacon, and bananas as part of your favorite pancake recipe.