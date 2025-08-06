David Bowie's Bizarre 1970s Eating Habit That Fueled His Wildest Era

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No one would accuse David Bowie of being banal. The late, great musician was an icon of rock and roll, a star of the silver screen, and an aesthetic chameleon who pioneered the art of shedding and adopting new personas with ease, creating distinct and immersive eras around his creative projects long before artists such as Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift took on the art of album-based reinvention. From Ziggy Stardust to The Thin White Duke, and even his stage surname (his birth name was David Jones), David Bowie was nothing if not a dedicated artist. And this immersion into his work did not only extend to dying his hair, painting his face, and wearing some seriously stylish clothing. It may have also influenced his eating habits as well.

Following the release of his hit album "Young Americans" in 1975, you would think that Bowie would have been at the top of his game, but according to Bowie's biographer David Buckley, who wrote the 2001 book "Strange Fascination: David Bowie: The Definitive Story," this period was quite a dark chapter for Bowie. While Bowie was working on several artistic projects during 1975 and 1976, both music- and film-related, he was also deeply addicted to cocaine. Perhaps because of creative pressures or substance abuse, Bowie took on an oddly specific diet at this time, consisting of only whole milk and peppers (red and green).