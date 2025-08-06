David Bowie's Bizarre 1970s Eating Habit That Fueled His Wildest Era
No one would accuse David Bowie of being banal. The late, great musician was an icon of rock and roll, a star of the silver screen, and an aesthetic chameleon who pioneered the art of shedding and adopting new personas with ease, creating distinct and immersive eras around his creative projects long before artists such as Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift took on the art of album-based reinvention. From Ziggy Stardust to The Thin White Duke, and even his stage surname (his birth name was David Jones), David Bowie was nothing if not a dedicated artist. And this immersion into his work did not only extend to dying his hair, painting his face, and wearing some seriously stylish clothing. It may have also influenced his eating habits as well.
Following the release of his hit album "Young Americans" in 1975, you would think that Bowie would have been at the top of his game, but according to Bowie's biographer David Buckley, who wrote the 2001 book "Strange Fascination: David Bowie: The Definitive Story," this period was quite a dark chapter for Bowie. While Bowie was working on several artistic projects during 1975 and 1976, both music- and film-related, he was also deeply addicted to cocaine. Perhaps because of creative pressures or substance abuse, Bowie took on an oddly specific diet at this time, consisting of only whole milk and peppers (red and green).
The pros and cons of milk and peppers
For the period of about a year while he was making the album "Station to Station," David Bowie apparently almost exclusively (there were no food vlogs in the 1970s) ate a combination of these foods, which raises some serious questions. Not that Bowie could ever answer them, as he apparently had nearly no memory of this time period. However, there was undoubtedly a physical impact from his diet and ongoing addiction. During this period, Bowie's weight went below 100 pounds, far below the recommended weight for a man of his height (about 5 feet and 10 inches). This drop in weight also made the already-slim singer appear quite gaunt.
Beyond the obvious changes to his weight, though, what impact could a diet of only milk and peppers potentially have had, and can one survive on pepper and milk alone? For the long term, the answer is a solid no. Milk and peppers do not make a well-rounded diet. While he may have survived off of this food and drink combo, there are several nutritional gaps that may very well have left an impact. While peppers provide vitamin C, which can stave off scurvy, and whole milk provides fat and protein, it does fall short in providing minerals such as magnesium. According to Petronella Ravenshear, a nutritionist who spoke with Vice regarding several peculiar food and drug habits held by celebrities, a diet such as Bowie's pepper and milk diet, could cause a magnesium deficiency which could "[leave] the body unable to relax and can result in muscle cramps and heart problems." So please, don't try this diet at home.
Ziggy Stardust's down to earth favorite food
Certainly there is some "method" appeal to trying to recreate the circumstances, habits, and inclinations of one's personal heroes when trying to connect with an artist, but there might be an overall better (and better tasting) way to relate to David Bowie. Rather than reaching for a pepper and a glass of milk, you may want to try your hand at Bowie's favorite food: shepherd's pie. Considering Bowie's out-of-this-world reputation, the pepper and milk special may seem more fitting a food for the one and only Ziggy Stardust. However, Bowie's personal tastes were much more humble, recalling Bowie's working class, London roots. Apparently, Bowie retained his British tastes through the years, and even after all of his fame and success, held on to his love for shepherd's pie, which has a rich history within England and Ireland.
It's easy to see why Bowie held an affection for the dish. After all, when shepherd's pie is made perfectly, it's practically the ideal comfort food. With a ground lamb and vegetable base and a soft, savory potato topping, shepherd's pie is dinner in a slice, bringing together a stew, a pie, and a classic meat and potatoes dinner. Now, if you're not in the mood for the humble, English pie, you could also try a croque monsieur (not to be confused with a croque madame), a French sandwich made with ham, cheese, and a creamy béchamel sauce. The French bistro classic was a favorite of Bowie's when dining out at French Roast, a trendy New York eatery that has closed since he frequented it. Either of these foods would make a delicious meal to nosh on in memory of the one and only David Bowie.