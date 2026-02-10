The 2 Classic Italian Dishes Jon Bon Jovi Combines For Seriously Rockstar Flavor

Jon Bon Jovi is best known as the lead singer and founder of the rock band Bon Jovi, but when he's not on stage, he likes to cook. Specifically, he loves his family-favorite dish that sounds hard to resist: eggplant lasagna. The dish is essentially a mashup of eggplant Parm and classic lasagna, with the main difference being that typical lasagna noodles are swapped for breaded and fried eggplant.

Bon Jovi uses his own Bongiovi brand pasta sauce at the base of the lasagna, and creates a ricotta mixture with ingredients like sauteed mushrooms, spinach, Parmigiano-Reggiano, eggs, and oregano. The mixture is layered between fried eggplant that's prepared the way an eggplant Parm would be; you assemble the lasagna the same way you would a regular lasagna. Then, it's all covered and baked for an hour at 400 degrees Fahrenheit with more sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano. When that's done, you add more sauce, mozzarella cheese, and basil leaves, then bake uncovered for 15 minutes more.

The Bongiovi line appears to have three sauces on the market: marinara, arrabbiata, and Dad's Original. That last one is made with fresh herbs and is based on a recipe from Bon Jovi's father, and any of the sauces can be used for the eggplant lasagna depending on the flavor profile you're looking for. You could even try a rich vodka sauce — it adds creaminess to eggplant Parmesan, after all.