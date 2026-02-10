The Fancy 2-Ingredient Appetizer That Takes Cheesy Dips To The Next Level
When it comes to easy-to-make one-pan dishes, the internet is chock full of new ways to utilize common pantry staples. Boursin tomato dip, baked feta tomato dip, and other dishes have gone viral on social media due to their ease of preparation and big flavor. Another simple viral dip to add to your list only requires cherry tomatoes and burrata, or another cheese of your choice. (But make sure you know the difference between various types of tomatoes before starting so you stock up on the right ones.)
Both of these ingredients are very simple, but they're easily transformed into an elevated dish with a simple cooking process when combined. In order to make this dip, you'll want to start by prepping your cherry tomatoes to roast. Drizzling the tomatoes in a layer of olive oil before they go into the oven can increase the flavor, and you can add seasonings if desired. For a well-married herb blend and bold flavor, consider including ingredients like garlic, oregano, parsley, or salt and pepper to taste.
Once combined in your baking dish, it's time to cook your cherry tomatoes in the oven. Crucially, you'll add the cheese after the tomatoes have cooked through and started popping from the heat. At this point, your tomatoes will have softened to a dippable consistency and will nicely blend with your cheese. And if you can't find burrata cheese, try this creamy swap instead: stracciatella. Another great option is fresh mozzarella. To finish this dish off, consider topping with other ingredients like fresh chopped herbs and grated Parmesan cheese.
The perfect crostini for your cheesy tomato dip
Once you've perfected the main feature of this dish — that being the cheesy tomato base — it's time to consider the best way to make your accompanying crostini. We can't forget that the dip is only as good as the bread you scoop it with, so you'll want to give this element just as much attention. In order to get the perfect texture, make sure to slice your crostini thin enough so that the pieces crisp up — but not so thin that they burn. Generally you can achieve this by slicing your bread with a serrated knife to about ½ inch thick pieces.
Additionally, make sure to adequately coat the outside surface of each slice with an ample amount of garlic butter. Alternatively, you can use olive oil as well. This is a necessary step in order to create a golden brown surface that packs a flavorsome crunch once baked. When making your own crostini, many cooks opt for a baguette, but you can also use ciabatta bread for a creative twist. If you want some additional variety, consider grilling your crostini for added smoky flavor.
Regardless of which specific recipe you follow, it is crucial to select high quality bread, and to properly space each slice apart to prevent uneven baking. Whether it's the way you prepare your crostini, the added ingredients you mix in with your dip, or the way you season this dish, you ultimately can't really go wrong with this customizable, fancy-tasting appetizer option.