The Fancy 2-Ingredient Appetizer That Takes Cheesy Dips To The Next Level

When it comes to easy-to-make one-pan dishes, the internet is chock full of new ways to utilize common pantry staples. Boursin tomato dip, baked feta tomato dip, and other dishes have gone viral on social media due to their ease of preparation and big flavor. Another simple viral dip to add to your list only requires cherry tomatoes and burrata, or another cheese of your choice. (But make sure you know the difference between various types of tomatoes before starting so you stock up on the right ones.)

Both of these ingredients are very simple, but they're easily transformed into an elevated dish with a simple cooking process when combined. In order to make this dip, you'll want to start by prepping your cherry tomatoes to roast. Drizzling the tomatoes in a layer of olive oil before they go into the oven can increase the flavor, and you can add seasonings if desired. For a well-married herb blend and bold flavor, consider including ingredients like garlic, oregano, parsley, or salt and pepper to taste.

Once combined in your baking dish, it's time to cook your cherry tomatoes in the oven. Crucially, you'll add the cheese after the tomatoes have cooked through and started popping from the heat. At this point, your tomatoes will have softened to a dippable consistency and will nicely blend with your cheese. And if you can't find burrata cheese, try this creamy swap instead: stracciatella. Another great option is fresh mozzarella. To finish this dish off, consider topping with other ingredients like fresh chopped herbs and grated Parmesan cheese.