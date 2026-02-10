John F. Kennedy Loved This Beer Known For Its Iconic Green Bottle

Americans in the 1960s were in thrall with the youth and glamour JFK and his family radiated and were entranced by even their most mundane daily habits. There is little known about how JFK came to favor hops-forward Heineken, but it was a distinctive choice versus lighter American brews prevalent at the time, and it was served at White House events and enjoyed by the president on his own time.

While a bottle of malty Heineken may have been his signature libation, JFK's two favorite cocktails also became topics of interest. He favored a lime-forward Cuban daiquiri, which became popular after WW2 rationing ended and rum was easier to procure. He was also known for serving and enjoying the rich and salty tomato-based bloody mary, which corresponded swimmingly with his family's passion for sailing and salt-kissed time spent on the water.

Beyond his beer of choice, it became common knowledge John F. Kennedy started each day with eggs, bacon (baked rather than fried), toast with butter and marmalade, and coffee. He was also known for his simple New England fish chowder lunch of choice and affinity for seafood, baked beans, and corn muffins.