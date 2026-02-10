The Walmart Canned Food To Keep On Hand For BBQ Night In A Pinch
The ideal barbecue includes a grill or a smoker and a beautiful day. But, when you don't have any of those readily accessible, don't be afraid to try canned pulled pork. According to consumers, Walmart's canned Great Value Pulled Pork in BBQ Sauce is a surprisingly good purchase.
The product is sold in a 12-ounce can for just over $4. It provides about four servings per container. Though the exact price may vary by location, it's an affordable option to keep in the pantry for those nights when you're craving pulled pork, but don't have the time for a slow cooker recipe. Plus, it's fully cooked, so it's truly a heat-and-eat choice. It's made with just five main ingredients: pork, water, sugar, tomato paste, and vinegar (plus the addition of barbecue seasonings).
One Reddit user described the pulled pork as "a little more water than I might like" but said "the flavor is good ... the mild sweetness was enjoyable." This suggests that, for a canned barbecue product, the pros outweigh the cons.
Consumers describe the product as a good choice in a pinch
You can use the canned pulled pork as the main ingredient in anything from pulled pork tacos to an easy pulled pork sandwich — and there are plenty of tips to make it even better. You can also just eat it on its own; add a little barbecue sauce to the dish, and maybe some pickled red onions for a hint of acidity. The pork also works as an easy addition to a quick homemade macaroni and cheese, some homemade nachos, or even a next-level spaghetti.
"The meat is tender, lean, and it comes in a very tasty BBQ sauce that is great over rice," one Walmart review said. Another reviewer wrote, "This is for when I just want a couple of BBQ sandwiches for Hubs and me ... It's a pretty decent meal without having to cook a whole pork roast." Still, a number of reviews mentioned the product was too watery, with one person noting that, due to the water content, "don't think you're getting anywhere near 12 ounces of meat." This is something to consider when weighing how cost effective it is and what dishes you can make with it.