The Walmart Canned Food To Keep On Hand For BBQ Night In A Pinch

The ideal barbecue includes a grill or a smoker and a beautiful day. But, when you don't have any of those readily accessible, don't be afraid to try canned pulled pork. According to consumers, Walmart's canned Great Value Pulled Pork in BBQ Sauce is a surprisingly good purchase.

The product is sold in a 12-ounce can for just over $4. It provides about four servings per container. Though the exact price may vary by location, it's an affordable option to keep in the pantry for those nights when you're craving pulled pork, but don't have the time for a slow cooker recipe. Plus, it's fully cooked, so it's truly a heat-and-eat choice. It's made with just five main ingredients: pork, water, sugar, tomato paste, and vinegar (plus the addition of barbecue seasonings).

One Reddit user described the pulled pork as "a little more water than I might like" but said "the flavor is good ... the mild sweetness was enjoyable." This suggests that, for a canned barbecue product, the pros outweigh the cons.