The Costco Chicken Trick Smart Shoppers Are Using For Budget-Friendly Meat

If you spend any time on foodtok (the food side of TikTok), you may have seen shoppers swooning over a lesser-known Costco chicken deal. It feels a little like being in a secret Costco club. The $4.99 secret to meal prepping is Costco's rotisserie chicken gets a lot of love, and for good reason. But there's another option that can stretch your dollar even further: Buying an entire case of raw rotisserie chickens straight from the meat counter.

Costco rates vary by region, but Redditors claim it costs $4.89 per bird, which is ten cents less than the cooked ones. You get 10 whole chickens in a plastic-lined large box to take home. It's perfect for meal preppers, big families, or anyone who cooks chicken on repeat and has the room to store 10 chickens. The value adds up fast.

Plus, you get versatile, raw protein you can break down or cook however you want. The best part is you can season them however you want. This is a great option for anyone cutting back on salt, since the high sodium content in Costco's rotisserie chicken is considered a red flag. You also get to control what flavor you want for your chicken — whether you're going for a buffalo chicken dip, spicy chicken tacos, or homemade chicken soup.