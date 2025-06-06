The Costco Rotisserie Chicken Red Flag You Should Be Aware Of

Is there anything quite as convenient as a Costco rotisserie chicken? Not only are they already cooked, spit-roasted and yield about 2 pounds of flavorful, juicy, and totally tender protein (here's a hack to find a bird with a little more meat). You can get them in a range of flavors, like lemon, rosemary, and BBQ. Plus, they're only $4.99 and have a healthier reputation than greasy fast food and other convenience meals. We expect a few extra ingredients in flavored chickens, but Costco's plain rotisserie chickens are just roasted chicken, right? Almost.

Costco rotisserie chickens are 100% real chicken, raised and butchered at the company's own plant in Nebraska. But they're injected with a flavor-boosting solution, like a brine or a marinade. Without it, Costco's legendary rotisserie chickens wouldn't be the same. The list of ingredients in the solution is fairly short – water, sodium phosphate, modified food starch, potato dextrin, carrageenan, sugar, dextrose, spice extractives, and salt. There's a lot of salt in this solution, giving Costco rotisserie chickens a sodium content of about 460mg per 3-ounce serving – that's more sodium than you'd get in a large order of McDonald's fries.