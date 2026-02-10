The Hands-Down, Absolute Best Pringles Flavor You Can Buy At The Store Is A Classic

Love 'em or hate 'em, there's just something about a can of Pringles that's a different snack experience. The crispy texture, balance of salt, and, of course, those unique circular cans with the perfectly symmetric layered tower of Pringles crisps inside – no, they're technically not potato chips. While your first thought of Pringles might be the original flavor in the red can (perhaps worth pairing with caviar) or maybe some other classics, like sour cream or BBQ, the brand has expanded way beyond into all sorts of flavors.

When we took a tour through the Pringles universe and taste tested 17 of the brand's flavors, both iconic and unusual, we had no idea what to expect. But as it turned out, our hands-down favorite Pringles flavor is none other than the classic cheddar and sour cream. Sometimes, the classics are the classics for a reason, and that's certainly the case here.

While our reviewer thought the standalone cheddar cheese and sour cream and onion flavors were just average, the combination as a cheddar and sour cream chip were fantastic. These crisps offered a balanced flavor profile between the sharp cheese, acidic sour cream flavor, and a touch of salt that made everything come together. Even as a self-professed Pringles hater, our reviewer had to admit this cheddar and sour cream offering was a well-rounded salty snack — and, maybe, just maybe, enough to convert her to a Pringles fan.