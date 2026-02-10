The Hands-Down, Absolute Best Pringles Flavor You Can Buy At The Store Is A Classic
Love 'em or hate 'em, there's just something about a can of Pringles that's a different snack experience. The crispy texture, balance of salt, and, of course, those unique circular cans with the perfectly symmetric layered tower of Pringles crisps inside – no, they're technically not potato chips. While your first thought of Pringles might be the original flavor in the red can (perhaps worth pairing with caviar) or maybe some other classics, like sour cream or BBQ, the brand has expanded way beyond into all sorts of flavors.
When we took a tour through the Pringles universe and taste tested 17 of the brand's flavors, both iconic and unusual, we had no idea what to expect. But as it turned out, our hands-down favorite Pringles flavor is none other than the classic cheddar and sour cream. Sometimes, the classics are the classics for a reason, and that's certainly the case here.
While our reviewer thought the standalone cheddar cheese and sour cream and onion flavors were just average, the combination as a cheddar and sour cream chip were fantastic. These crisps offered a balanced flavor profile between the sharp cheese, acidic sour cream flavor, and a touch of salt that made everything come together. Even as a self-professed Pringles hater, our reviewer had to admit this cheddar and sour cream offering was a well-rounded salty snack — and, maybe, just maybe, enough to convert her to a Pringles fan.
The good and bad of the evergrowing Pringles universe
Of note, we had positive things to say about several other Pringles flavors. Our reviewer thought the dill pickle, sharp white cheddar, smoky cheddar, and loaded potato skins varieties were all worthy of landing in our top five, along with the cheddar and sour cream. On the flip side, a few flavors to avoid in our opinion: honey mustard, chili cheese fries, and smoky mesquite BBQ.
Though we taste tested more than a dozen different Pringles flavors, this experience might have just been the tip of the proverbial iceberg. Scrolling through Pringles' site is a shock to the senses in terms of the flavor options and combinations. The company has partnered with Hot Ones to provide some spicy options, as well as Miller Lite for some interesting backyard barbecue-influenced crisp flavors. You'll even see some strangely unique crisp flavors in the mix, like Philly cheesesteak, carnitas taco, and smoky bacon.
Overall, Pringles is a solid brand with plenty of good flavor options. On its own website, most of these flavors have ratings between four and five stars, with very few falling below a three. But if you ask us, the hands-down best flavor option in the Pringles world is no doubt the cheddar and sour cream.