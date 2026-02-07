Why Diners Love This Generous California Seafood Buffet

An all-you-can-eat restaurant might be worth the money, but it ultimately depends on the price, quality of the food, and how much of it you can actually eat. At Cafe Sierra in Los Angeles, California, diners generally think the price tag exceeds expectations, making it a must-try spot if you're in the area.

Generally speaking, all-you-can-eat establishments have a few drawbacks, but there are many reasons why diners love the Cafe Sierra buffet. It's a pretty large-scale dining establishment located in the Hilton hotel in Studio City, near Universal Studios. Various reviews suggest the staff are friendly and helpful, and that the price is fair for the selection. According to the restaurant's menu, diners pay $95 for brunch or $139 for dinner. Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays and offers selections like sushi, snow crab legs, and lobster claws, plus meats like New York strip steak and pork belly. Appetizers, plus a pizza and dessert station, are also included.

Dinner is served Fridays and Saturdays and has a similar selection to brunch, but with the addition of whole lobster and short ribs. Both menus also have oysters, mussels, and shrimp. According to the restaurant's Yelp FAQ, some alcoholic beverages are included in the prices, such as beer, wine, and champagne.