This Ready-Made Costco Find Is A Smart Shortcut For Quick, Fiber-Packed Meals
Whether you prefer to pack fiber into your breakfast or incorporate it at any other point in the day, it's a good idea not to overlook this essential nutrition element of your diet. With the over-fixation of a protein-rich diet (because yes, in case you didn't know, it is possible to have too much protein in your diet), often fiber rich foods don't get as much importance as they should. Luckily, Costco has a pre-made, fiber-packed meal that is easy to heat and add to your meal prep routine: the Seeds of Change Organic Quinoa and Brown Rice.
Costco's ready-to-eat meals are a game-changer for your meal-prep routine, even more so if you're new to the process and not sure where to begin. Not only is the quinoa and brown rice a fan favorite, with a rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Costco's website, but it is also nutritionally dense. A box comes with six pouches, and each contains 8 grams of fiber, which is 29% of the overall recommended intake for an adult. Quinoa is a powerhouse ingredient that is not only high in fiber but also a complete protein (it contains all nine essential amino acids), and brown rice is a wholegrain which is often preferred for its added nutrients and higher fiber content compared to white rice. The Seeds of Change products are also all certified organic, making them an excellent choice for those avoiding heavy use of artificial additives and preservatives. You can buy a pack of six pouches from Costco for $14.99.
Why the Seeds of Change Organic Quinoa and Brown Rice is such a popular item
There's nothing better than a dish that is good for the body and the tastebuds, and thanks to the addition of garlic in this pre-made offering, the product is packed with flavor that is easy to layer. The Seeds of Change Organic Quinoa and Brown Rice at Costco takes no time to make. Fans swear by the pouches as a convenient dish (they can be made in 90 seconds in the microwave) without compromising taste and health. That said, quinoa and rice can also be heated on the stove, and doing so yields a softer texture compared to the microwave which produces drier and chewier results. Either way, it's quicker and more convenient than cooking quinoa and rice from scratch.
Fans mention how pleasant the garlic-infused dish is, with a taste that doesn't overpower. The dish makes for an excellent stir-fry too. Try adding in other ingredients to amp up the fiber intake, like extra dark green veggies, mushroom, bell peppers, carrots, corn, and broccoli for a stir-fry recipe you'll remember.
If you're more of a salad-eater and searching for a warm base to mix in with your leafy greens, this ready-made meal could provide the ideal combination of fluffy quinoa and nutty rice for a filling bowl with depth. The ready-made pouch can also be added to salads with chicken and other pre-made veggies for a filling meal that makes use of leftovers. Don't forget to drizzle a warm vinaigrette on top for a satisfying salad that's rich in flavor and adds a touch of savory goodness to your meal.