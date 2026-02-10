This Ready-Made Costco Find Is A Smart Shortcut For Quick, Fiber-Packed Meals

Whether you prefer to pack fiber into your breakfast or incorporate it at any other point in the day, it's a good idea not to overlook this essential nutrition element of your diet. With the over-fixation of a protein-rich diet (because yes, in case you didn't know, it is possible to have too much protein in your diet), often fiber rich foods don't get as much importance as they should. Luckily, Costco has a pre-made, fiber-packed meal that is easy to heat and add to your meal prep routine: the Seeds of Change Organic Quinoa and Brown Rice.

Costco's ready-to-eat meals are a game-changer for your meal-prep routine, even more so if you're new to the process and not sure where to begin. Not only is the quinoa and brown rice a fan favorite, with a rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Costco's website, but it is also nutritionally dense. A box comes with six pouches, and each contains 8 grams of fiber, which is 29% of the overall recommended intake for an adult. Quinoa is a powerhouse ingredient that is not only high in fiber but also a complete protein (it contains all nine essential amino acids), and brown rice is a wholegrain which is often preferred for its added nutrients and higher fiber content compared to white rice. The Seeds of Change products are also all certified organic, making them an excellent choice for those avoiding heavy use of artificial additives and preservatives. You can buy a pack of six pouches from Costco for $14.99.