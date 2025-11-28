For A Satisfying Salad Rich In Flavor, Make It Like The French Do

A salad doesn't have to lack flavor, especially not when the touch of French culinary practices are involved. There are endless ways that the French have inspired better cooking to take food to the next level, in fact, the country has inspired some states to drizzle French dressing on pizza. However, when it comes to a vinaigrette worth remembering, there is one particular rule you ought to be following for mouthwatering flavor: get used to warming it up.

Salade Lyonnaise, a dish from Lyon, is one example of how the French use a hot vinaigrette from bacon drippings which becomes creamy when mixed with a poached egg yolk. Generally, the warm bacon fat softens the leafier items in the salad to minimize the amount of chewing. The heated dressing is known to wilt the leaves and will even be absorbed by certain grainy ingredients in your salad like quinoa. Warming the oil will also give your salad a better chance of fending off that excessively herb-like taste that sometimes lands on the tongue with refined oils like canola, vegetable, or soy.

The process of heating the oil helps the aromatics like garlic and shallots to bring fuller depth to the bowl (we're talking the type of aromas that fill the room with their scent). You can also get the flavor benefits of spices and herbs warmed in fats or oils like cumin seeds, coriander seeds, chili flakes, black peppercorn, oregano, and your favorite peppers. When heated in oil, these ingredients are able to chemically release deeper levels of flavor, which results in a salad with some kick and a greater depth of taste a cold salad can't compete with.