This Italian Dish Is Known For Tasting Even Better The Next Day

When vacationing in Europe, it's worth trying the dishes of the region, even if it means stepping out of your comfort zone. After all, many of them aren't commonly available in the United States. Tripe, or "trippa" in Italian, is a cut of meat that comes from the edible stomach lining of ruminant animals (commonly cows). Tripe is consumed all over Italy, but it's a particularly common delicacy in Florence, where it's incorporated into everything from street-food sandwiches to savory, elevated entrees.

There, trippa alla Fiorentina is one notable dish made mainly with rumen, a type of tripe that comes from the first stomach section of a cow. It's slow-simmered in a tomato sauce alongside some olive oil, salt, pepper, and aromatics, though the herbs and seasonings can vary per recipe. Ingredients like garlic, parsley, or even bay leaves are sometimes added, plus vegetables like onions, celery, and carrots. Trippa alla Fiorentina is one of those Italian comfort foods to try at least once, and rumor has it the dish tastes even better the next day.

Tomatoes are the main ingredient that make up the sauce, but as those tomatoes sit with the other ingredients and aromatics, the flavors have time to marry or blend together long after the dish is cooked. This helps it develop stronger notes as those flavors intertwine, which explains why this delicacy tastes better as leftovers. And as the meat sits in the sauce, it takes on some of that flavor, too.