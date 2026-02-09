Is It Worth Returning Raw Meat To Costco? What To Know Before You Try

One of the things that perhaps you didn't know about Costco's return policy is that nearly everything is returnable. The big box retailer promises a risk-free 100% satisfaction guarantee. That includes returning uncooked foods, including raw meat. While some people have their reasons to always buy meat from a butcher (instead of Costco), the retailer appears to make it relatively easy to return meat, opened or unopened, for any reason, which may not always be the case with a butcher. That said, there are some tips to keep in mind when returning raw meat.

In threads on Reddit, self-described members share how they've returned meat for various reasons with no problem. And given that Costco can easily look up your orders, they found that you may not even have to lug in the meat — or the receipt — with you. Still, it might be a good idea to call your local store and ask how they want you to handle this kind of return. As one Reddit user says, "I've returned meat twice. Once I got scolded for bringing stinky meat back and the other I got scolded for not bringing it back. So I'd say call!" Another Redditor, who implied that they are or were a Costco employee, said to freeze the meat before bringing it in. Though we have no way to verify whether these commenters are real Costco shoppers or employees, their suggestions to call ahead and keep the meat frozen are certainly solid.