5 Local Diners I Frequent For Classic Comfort Food In Seattle

I've been exploring Seattle's food scene since I moved here in 2018, but I have to say, it took a while to discover the city's diners. When I say diners, I'm referring to classic American comfort food joints with huge menus and extensive hours, often complete with homey booths, countertop seating, and an enticing display of desserts. When I previously lived in New Jersey, I could basically throw a stone in any direction and find one of these places. But, here in Seattle, it took some very purposeful looking (and a lot of asking around). They do exist, though. Most importantly, they're good!

Seattle's diners are often on quieter streets, or sitting nondescriptly between other businesses. They tend to have hefty followings, though, and it's not uncommon to see lines outside on weekend mornings. I can't blame my fellow Seattleites at all; these spots are the perfect places to spend a rainy Seattle morning or afternoon.

I happen to live near Beth's Cafe — the place often declared the best diner in the whole state. While it is indeed a great spot, I think there are several other diners within city limits that truly shine among the Emerald City's comfort cuisine. Some are delightfully nostalgic and follow more traditional American diner models. Others incorporate more unexpected flavors, or embrace a wholly nontraditional ambience. Either way, when I'm feeling the diner experience, these are the local places I feel can't be beat.