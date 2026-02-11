The Nostalgic 86-Year-Old Diner In New Orleans That Keeps Its Lights On 24/7

New Orleans is steeped in flavor, known for traditional Creole and Cajun food, a diverse music scene, and rich, vibrant culture. The city boasts a long list of must-try eateries, serving up everything from acclaimed, high-end seafood at Brennan's to those quintessential Café du Monde beignets. And one spot in particular keeps the dishes coming all night long — literally. That's Clover Grill, a long-standing local establishment in the heart of the French Quarter that's as beloved for its menu as it is for its 24/7 hours.

Since 1939, Clover Grill has served customers no matter when their cravings hit — like after a late night at the bars, perhaps. With untouched, retro charm and a 1950s time-capsule aesthetic (think pink decor, swivel bar stools, and swirly formica countertops), the spot is located right in the middle of the action in NOLA at 900 Bourbon Street.

Of course, a Michelin-starred establishment it's not, so expect unpretentious Americana offerings; think burgers and fries, all-day breakfast platters of eggs and toast, fluffy biscuits and gravy, club sandwiches, and a pie of the day. For a diner, its menu is extensive and relatively accommodating — even offering vegetarian and vegan options (though you might have to request them, as these options aren't immediately apparent from the menu).

And speaking of, as you peruse it, enjoy the side of sass. The menu features cheeky notes interspersed throughout, reminding customers "have character....don't be one," or the ever subtle "If you were a good customer, you'd order more. Our chili speaks for itself....sooner or later."