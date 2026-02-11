The Nostalgic 86-Year-Old Diner In New Orleans That Keeps Its Lights On 24/7
New Orleans is steeped in flavor, known for traditional Creole and Cajun food, a diverse music scene, and rich, vibrant culture. The city boasts a long list of must-try eateries, serving up everything from acclaimed, high-end seafood at Brennan's to those quintessential Café du Monde beignets. And one spot in particular keeps the dishes coming all night long — literally. That's Clover Grill, a long-standing local establishment in the heart of the French Quarter that's as beloved for its menu as it is for its 24/7 hours.
Since 1939, Clover Grill has served customers no matter when their cravings hit — like after a late night at the bars, perhaps. With untouched, retro charm and a 1950s time-capsule aesthetic (think pink decor, swivel bar stools, and swirly formica countertops), the spot is located right in the middle of the action in NOLA at 900 Bourbon Street.
Of course, a Michelin-starred establishment it's not, so expect unpretentious Americana offerings; think burgers and fries, all-day breakfast platters of eggs and toast, fluffy biscuits and gravy, club sandwiches, and a pie of the day. For a diner, its menu is extensive and relatively accommodating — even offering vegetarian and vegan options (though you might have to request them, as these options aren't immediately apparent from the menu).
And speaking of, as you peruse it, enjoy the side of sass. The menu features cheeky notes interspersed throughout, reminding customers "have character....don't be one," or the ever subtle "If you were a good customer, you'd order more. Our chili speaks for itself....sooner or later."
Clover Grill is a landmark in NOLA's late-night dining scene
Surprisingly, for a city known for its revelry, it can be challenging to find any truly late-night eateries in NOLA, after say, partying on Bourbon Street until the wee hours. As one of just a handful of restaurants that keep burning the midnight oil, Clover Grill has made a name for itself as one of the best-loved late-night options around. Unlike some restaurants that tend to offer a limited menu after certain hours, here you can chow down on breakfast, burgers, or club sandwiches, no matter the hour.
The long-standing institution boasts an impressive 4.4-star rating out of more than 4,000 Google reviews. Customer reviews tend to point out Clover Grill's generous serving sizes and range of toppings and options, the reasonable prices, friendly staff, and prompt service . Of note, it's a cashless spot, so plan accordingly. And you can dine in or get your meal to-go, though we'd argue the vibe is half the fun.
Tucked inside a historic building on the corner of Bourbon and Dumaine Streets, the space is small and seating limited — with just a handful of tables. What it lacks in tables though, the diner more than makes up for with its nostalgic time-machine vibes, charm, and very good burgers. Whether you're arriving to the city late, or just have the midnight munchies, the potential wait time will be well worth it.