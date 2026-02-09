The Most Distinguished Coffee In The World Could Cost You Up To $900 A Cup

Coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world, and every cup is unique. Everything from the pH of the soil where a coffee plant is grown to the way the beans are processed can affect the drink's flavor and cost. This is why the price of coffee is all over the map, and why options like Geisha coffee beans are so expensive. For reference, one cup of this stuff could cost you $900.

The high price of these beans is likely due to the lack of viable coffee-growing regions in the area where they are cultivated. Hailing from Panama, one of the countries with the highest quality coffee, the region cannot produce large quantities of beans, so every bag is prized. That said, getting your hands on these floral-forward Arabica beans is a luxury few can afford, but it's not impossible.

Geisha beans are usually sold at auctions like Best of Panama and Cup of Excellence, and the price of a bag fluctuates depending on how much the buyer is willing to pay. If you're not ready to buy a lot of coffee at an auction, your best bet would be to visit a specialty coffee shop. These stores specialize in brewing and selling niche specialty coffees that have to meet a certain set of criteria. A cup retailed for $635 in one Taiwanese cafe and a whopping $900 in China. But, with a little luck, you can find a cup closer to $75.