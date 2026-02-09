The Most Distinguished Coffee In The World Could Cost You Up To $900 A Cup
Coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world, and every cup is unique. Everything from the pH of the soil where a coffee plant is grown to the way the beans are processed can affect the drink's flavor and cost. This is why the price of coffee is all over the map, and why options like Geisha coffee beans are so expensive. For reference, one cup of this stuff could cost you $900.
The high price of these beans is likely due to the lack of viable coffee-growing regions in the area where they are cultivated. Hailing from Panama, one of the countries with the highest quality coffee, the region cannot produce large quantities of beans, so every bag is prized. That said, getting your hands on these floral-forward Arabica beans is a luxury few can afford, but it's not impossible.
Geisha beans are usually sold at auctions like Best of Panama and Cup of Excellence, and the price of a bag fluctuates depending on how much the buyer is willing to pay. If you're not ready to buy a lot of coffee at an auction, your best bet would be to visit a specialty coffee shop. These stores specialize in brewing and selling niche specialty coffees that have to meet a certain set of criteria. A cup retailed for $635 in one Taiwanese cafe and a whopping $900 in China. But, with a little luck, you can find a cup closer to $75.
Other ways to try the ultra-rare Geisha coffee
It's not just international stores that stock Geisha coffee. One specialty coffee shop in San Francisco had the beans on the menu, and each cup sold for $75. While this price might still be too high for some, there is a market for this drink. The people who tend to place orders include everyone from regular consumers of luxury goods to those who are just plain curious to see how pricier options stack up to their usual brew.
If you've been looking for an excuse to go on a vacation, you can always make a trip to the charming mountain town of Boquete to try this drink right at the source. Boquete is the area where Geisha was first grown in Panama, and it's now known as a destination for coffee connoisseurs everywhere. That said, there are many opportunities to taste the Geisha variety in Panama. Many local farms, like Elida Farm and Don Pachi Estate, offer farm tours, meet-and-greets with growers, and tastings. Coffee shops like Sisu Coffee Studio also offer tastings and other unique coffee experiences. There's even a coffee-themed festival held in Boquete every summer. Just another thing to add to the bucket list.