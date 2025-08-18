What It Means When Your Coffee Beans Are 'Geisha' (And Why They're So Expensive)

For those bound to their morning coffee ritual, some coffees ignite intrigue because of their strong flavor, and others because they are of a rare origin. Geisha coffee manages to be both. Despite the delicate Japanese association and its name causing contention, with some people calling for the name to be changed, this variety actually comes from Africa. It first grew in Ethiopia's Gori Gesha forest in the 1930s. Between there and the farms of Central America, "Gesha" morphed into "Geisha," and the spelling stuck for the most part, despite problematic connotations.

In 2004, Panama brought notoriety to Geisha beans. At the Best of Panama competition, Hacienda Esmeralda unveiled their Geisha beans and won the national coffee competition. Panama's high altitude slopes and mineral rich volcanic soils created the perfect environment for the beans. With flavor notes of jasmine, mango, papaya, and silky tea-like depth, Geisha coffee is an elevated experience. Hacienda Esmeralda was the only farm producing this coffee at the time, setting the standard price for the beans. Today, it remains one of the most expensive coffee varieties in the world.