What It Means When Your Coffee Beans Are 'Geisha' (And Why They're So Expensive)
For those bound to their morning coffee ritual, some coffees ignite intrigue because of their strong flavor, and others because they are of a rare origin. Geisha coffee manages to be both. Despite the delicate Japanese association and its name causing contention, with some people calling for the name to be changed, this variety actually comes from Africa. It first grew in Ethiopia's Gori Gesha forest in the 1930s. Between there and the farms of Central America, "Gesha" morphed into "Geisha," and the spelling stuck for the most part, despite problematic connotations.
In 2004, Panama brought notoriety to Geisha beans. At the Best of Panama competition, Hacienda Esmeralda unveiled their Geisha beans and won the national coffee competition. Panama's high altitude slopes and mineral rich volcanic soils created the perfect environment for the beans. With flavor notes of jasmine, mango, papaya, and silky tea-like depth, Geisha coffee is an elevated experience. Hacienda Esmeralda was the only farm producing this coffee at the time, setting the standard price for the beans. Today, it remains one of the most expensive coffee varieties in the world.
Why is it so expensive?
Some Geisha bean lots go for a whopping $1,000 per pound at auction. In 2022, Panamanian farm Elida Estates sold a lot of geisha beans for $6,034 per pound, per Global Coffee Report. A small cup of coffee, made from beans priced similarly to a small used car. It sounds absurd, until you understand the multiple factors behind it. Geisha beans are high-maintenance and are considered an heirloom variety. They require the right altitude, careful shade, and volcanic soil that can be easily drained. The harvest is slow, yields are small, and the coffee cherries must be picked at the right moment. Every step is carefully followed to create its famously delicate flavors.
The Best of Panama auction also contributes to the prestige of Geisha coffee beans. The auction is hosted by The Specialty Coffee Association of Panama, an organization that enforces high standards and oversees the recognition of exceptional coffees with a panel of judges from around the globe. More than an auction, the event is a celebration of prestige. Buyers from all over the world compete for microlots, similar to rare wine auctions. Geisha coffee beans might not be in your monthly grocery budget, but if given the opportunity, indulging in a cup of this esteemed coffee is an experience that combines nature, skill, and history in every sip. In the end, Geisha coffee might be worth adding to your ever-growing foodie bucket list.