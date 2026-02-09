The Condiment You Should Always Ask About At A Mexican Restaurant

Mexican food now makes up 10% of all U.S. restaurants. From modern spins to traditional Mexican spots, there's no shortage of them in America, and we're not complaining. Despite Mexican cuisine's popularity, however, you might not be aware of this important detail. Here's something to consider to ensure a great time: always ask about the salsa and whether it was made in-house — if the menu hasn't told you that yet. When Chowhound spoke exclusively with Luis Gómez, executive chef at Lomas Hospitality, we learned more about the essential role of this condiment. "Salsas are a fundamental part of Mexican cuisine," the chef highlights. "They can be used not only as an appetizer, but also as part of the dish itself, or even as the main element that defines the flavor and character of the meal." This is also a good baseline that goes a long way in spotting a traditional Mexican restaurant.

Salsas aren't an afterthought; rather, the flavorful sauces captivate the taste buds for a more meaningful bite, whether it's tacos, burritos, or quesadillas. But other than being a versatile condiment, it's also a reflection of culture. "Creating house-made salsas that respect our gastronomic culture while adding a personal touch can result in truly unforgettable experiences," Chef Gómez mentions. If the restaurant has some house-made salsas, it's best to take advantage of that and watch them do wonders for your food.