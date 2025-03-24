Guy Fieri's Favorite Snack Is A Salty Classic

Throughout his nearly 30-year career, iconic restauranteur Guy Fieri has tried dishes across the spectrum, from sophisticated plates to experimental bites ranging from duck tongue tacos to an inside-out grilled cheese, and the list goes on. With all this in mind, it makes sense that Fieri's hypothetical last meal is bold and diverse, but his favorite snack is as simple and classic as it gets. As Fieri shared in an interview with Allrecipes, "One snack for the rest of my life? Salty pretzels."

Fieri was 10 years old when he first tried a soft pretzel, and was instantly hooked by all its steamy, salty goodness. He was so enamored, in fact, that the discovery prompted him to open up his first successful business: a pretzel cart known as The Awesome Pretzel Cart. The money Fieri made from this business allowed him to study abroad in France, where he went to school while trying new restaurants every day. This is where his passion for owning a restaurant was fully realized. Now he owns about 80. (And the pretzel truck is still in business today, if you're curious.)

It's probably safe to say that it's not just the simple, salty flavors of a salted pretzel that Fieri loves. It's nostalgic for him, too. While the chef is a lover of both soft and hard pretzels, he still has a penchant for the "doughiness" and "chewiness" of the soft varieties and has sampled many different versions of them on his shows.