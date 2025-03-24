Guy Fieri's Favorite Snack Is A Salty Classic
Throughout his nearly 30-year career, iconic restauranteur Guy Fieri has tried dishes across the spectrum, from sophisticated plates to experimental bites ranging from duck tongue tacos to an inside-out grilled cheese, and the list goes on. With all this in mind, it makes sense that Fieri's hypothetical last meal is bold and diverse, but his favorite snack is as simple and classic as it gets. As Fieri shared in an interview with Allrecipes, "One snack for the rest of my life? Salty pretzels."
Fieri was 10 years old when he first tried a soft pretzel, and was instantly hooked by all its steamy, salty goodness. He was so enamored, in fact, that the discovery prompted him to open up his first successful business: a pretzel cart known as The Awesome Pretzel Cart. The money Fieri made from this business allowed him to study abroad in France, where he went to school while trying new restaurants every day. This is where his passion for owning a restaurant was fully realized. Now he owns about 80. (And the pretzel truck is still in business today, if you're curious.)
It's probably safe to say that it's not just the simple, salty flavors of a salted pretzel that Fieri loves. It's nostalgic for him, too. While the chef is a lover of both soft and hard pretzels, he still has a penchant for the "doughiness" and "chewiness" of the soft varieties and has sampled many different versions of them on his shows.
Some of Guy Fieri's favorite spots for a pretzel
Guy Fieri's love for soft pretzels has followed him throughout his life, and he's tried many different variations of this snack across his shows alone. For instance, he was a big fan of the Belgium beer cheese pretzels he tried at Taste of Belgium on one episode of "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives." The restaurant, along with its pretzel knots, is still open today. Next, Fieri was also a big fan of the pretzels sold at Dressel's Public House. Also featured on his iconic Food Network show, these homemade pretzels come served with a traditional Welsh cheese sauce. Finally, Fieri was enamored with the pretzel roll burger sold at Chicago's own Kuma's Corner, which come with a loaded patty topped with chili, pepper jack cheese, and spices. This sandwich alone made Kuma's stand out as one of Guy Fieri's favorite Midwest restaurants.
Other chefs take on this snack aside, Fieri has also shared some pretzel recipes of his own. One recipe he made for Food Network was a "Knot for Nuthin" cheddar cheese pretzel topped with everything bagel seasoning. Another was a batch of crispy chicken tenders breaded in a crunchy sourdough pretzel crust. No matter the shape or form, if it's got a pretzel in it, Guy Fieri is most likely on board.