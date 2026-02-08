The Rare High-Quality Coffee You Should Grab If You Can Get Your Hands On It

There are groceries you can save on, by shopping the sales and scoring on generic brands. And then there are instances where splurging on the good stuff is worth it. Coffee tends to fall in the latter category (though don't get us wrong, there are plenty of truly great, cheap bags hiding at the grocery store).

Choosing your coffee though can be overwhelming — with so many brands, flavor notes, countries of origin, etc. But look out for one label that can cut through the decision fatigue. If you see a coffee grown in Ecuador, grab it. And if you're forever on the hunt for a coffee that's clean, complex, well rounded, and balanced — you may want to stock up on all the bags you can get your hands on, if you're lucky enough to find any.

What sets Ecuadorian beans apart is a trademark sweetness that, everyone agrees, is something special. Thanks to the country's geography, biodiversity, nutrient-rich volcanic soil, and the practice of planting coffee beans next to flavorful cacao, sugarcane, and fruit plants, words commonly used to describe coffee from Ecuador include soft, gentle, floral, juicy, and delicate — with distinct notes of fruit and jam. It's something of a goldilocks of coffee — sweet, balanced, not too mild, acidic, or bitter, and with a pleasant, creamy mouthfeel. Ecuadorian coffee is also unique in that it's quite hard to come by — and very likely not an option you'll see at your local supermarket. If you're a coffee aficionado who thinks you've tried it all, this might be an uncharted frontier in your coffee exploration journey.