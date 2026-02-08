The Northeastern Grocery Chain That's 'Never Closed For A Snowstorm'
It's long been a fun fact that you can judge the severity of any storm by whether or not the local Waffle House decides to close. But in the Northeast, where Waffle House locations nearly cease to exist, consumers might turn to another chain to determine how bad a snowstorm is: Stew Leonard's.
This grocery store has allegedly "never closed for a snowstorm" — at least, according to Stew Leonard Jr., whose family founded the grocery store as a dairy store back in 1969. The store has become a household name in only three areas: southern Connecticut, where the first location was opened, plus parts of New York and northern New Jersey. But it's a reliable place for people in that region to get groceries even during the toughest snowstorms.
During a 2026 blizzard, Leonard Jr. spoke with ABC News about how the store was able to stay open. "Our team members that we have — anybody that wanted to come to work could work," Leonard Jr. said. While most people buy groceries before the storm hits, Leonard Jr. mentioned that there were "30 or 40 cars in the parking lot" mid-storm, suggesting that some shoppers do choose to buy their essentials during the worst of it. He also noted that many first responders and plow operators stop in for groceries while they're out, which is another reason to stay open.
Consumers gravitate toward certain groceries when a storm hits
When bad weather is predicted, people take it as a sign that they might not be able to leave their homes for a while. With that said, certain household staples quickly fly off of shelves. Leonard Jr. noted that milk, orange juice, eggs, and bread were big household items that went fast during the late January 2026 storm; premade comfort foods such as the store's chili and lasagna were also popular. He added that, in order to keep the shelves stocked, Stew Leonard's sources from additional farms beyond its own for items like dairy products.
When a storm does hit, consider purchasing nonperishable foods or foods that don't actually expire in case you lose power. Pantry staples such as cereal, canned fruit, and peanut butter are great to have on hand, as well as produce that doesn't need to be refrigerated, such as bananas and apples. If you do lose power, any refrigerated food will stay safe to eat for up to four hours, but try not to open the refrigerator door. Frozen food will stay safe for up to 48 hours if the freezer is full, or 24 hours if the freezer is half-full, and the door remains closed in both scenarios.