Costco Has A Kitchen Storage Set That Practically Fits Almost Anywhere
Whatever the size of your kitchen, coming up with smart ways to improve your organization game can be a dilemma. But all it takes is the perfect storage solution to switch things up. Here's a practical option: Costco has an online-exclusive kitchen storage set that fits almost anywhere — whether in your drawers, on your counters, on an at-home coffee bar, or somewhere else entirely.
For $38, the Seville Classics Acacia Box Set includes 10 organizers that can solve kitchen clutter woes. Each box has a classy feel thanks to its natural acacia material, so it'll fit well with various decor styles, though you can always keep it hidden as a drawer divider if you need to keep deep kitchen drawers clutter-free. Plus, the silicone bottom ensures that all the boxes stay securely in place.
The set comes with boxes of six varying sizes, all with a 2.5-inch height. The ample depth allows you to separate small items accordingly without anything spilling out into a cluttered mess. The largest one, which is 15 inches long and 6 inches wide, can be used for cutlery and other tools, while the smallest ones (of which there are two) are perfect for tea bags, sweeteners, and the like, measuring 6 by 3 inches. There are also seven other boxes in the set: two 9-by-3-inch boxes, two 9-by-6 inch boxes, two 12-by-3-inch boxes, and one 12-by-6 inch box — all of which can fit almost anywhere you need them.
Is the Costco Seville Classics Acacia Box Set the missing piece to your kitchen?
The Seville Classics Acacia Box Set can be a great kitchen addition if you need to find things more easily in your drawers and even maximize your kitchen counter space. At $38, the price may seem a bit steep, but for 10 boxes, it might not be a bad deal. And when compared to purchasing from the Seville Classics' website directly, which would set you back $55, Costco offers an unbeatable bargain. However, while the design is sleek and functional, it might not be ideal for folks who are looking for something bolder and more unique aesthetically, especially if these storage boxes are going to be on display.
These organizers also aren't the smartest choice if you want to maximize vertical space, but fortunately, Costco has a couple alternative storage sets from the same brand. A pull-out organizer would be much better in this scenario, like the Seville Classics Two-Tier Acacia Sliding Bin Organizer. Another potential issue might be the boxes' depth. Compared to the Seville Classics Acacia Organizer Starter Set with nine boxes, some of which have a depth of 4 inches, none of the organizers are quite as deep, so it might not hold taller items as well. However, if you utilize the box set as a drawer organizer, a counter caddy, or a pantry divider, it can do wonders. So, think about what type of organizer your kitchen needs and go from there — it might just tick all the boxes.