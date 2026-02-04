Costco Has A Kitchen Storage Set That Practically Fits Almost Anywhere

Whatever the size of your kitchen, coming up with smart ways to improve your organization game can be a dilemma. But all it takes is the perfect storage solution to switch things up. Here's a practical option: Costco has an online-exclusive kitchen storage set that fits almost anywhere — whether in your drawers, on your counters, on an at-home coffee bar, or somewhere else entirely.

For $38, the Seville Classics Acacia Box Set includes 10 organizers that can solve kitchen clutter woes. Each box has a classy feel thanks to its natural acacia material, so it'll fit well with various decor styles, though you can always keep it hidden as a drawer divider if you need to keep deep kitchen drawers clutter-free. Plus, the silicone bottom ensures that all the boxes stay securely in place.

The set comes with boxes of six varying sizes, all with a 2.5-inch height. The ample depth allows you to separate small items accordingly without anything spilling out into a cluttered mess. The largest one, which is 15 inches long and 6 inches wide, can be used for cutlery and other tools, while the smallest ones (of which there are two) are perfect for tea bags, sweeteners, and the like, measuring 6 by 3 inches. There are also seven other boxes in the set: two 9-by-3-inch boxes, two 9-by-6 inch boxes, two 12-by-3-inch boxes, and one 12-by-6 inch box — all of which can fit almost anywhere you need them.