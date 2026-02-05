The 76-Year-Old LA Deli Crafting Must-Try Fresh Subs And Pastries
Los Angeles is perhaps known best for three things: its historic entertainment industry, vibrant cultural hotspots, and unparalleled food scene. While the city boasts an incredible range of cuisines, from soul food that surprises even Southern visitors to traditional Japanese fare, its delis rank among the most cherished institutions of all. One of the best is Eagle Rock Italian Bakery & Deli, a 76-year-old full-service bakery and deli counter that has been crafting some of the city's most sought-after subs and pastries for generations.
Founded in 1949, this longtime store slings some of the best sweet and savory Italian treats in all of Los Angeles. In 1971, Nick Cafarchia, an Italian immigrant, purchased the place from its original owner. Cafarchia raised his sons, Vito and Anthony, around the business. Today, they're carrying on his legacy.
Despite the constant crowds, the brothers continue to make everything, from cuccidati to farfalle, by hand. During busier seasons, the store might make up to 20,000 cookies a week. Some standout offerings include the famous Sicilian cannolis, filled with two different types of real Italian ricotta, rum cakes, and authentic Italian sandwiches served on freshly baked bread. The bakery even makes pignoli amaretti year-round, a notoriously labor-intensive treat that most shops avoid altogether. Beyond the bakery case and deli, the shop doubles as a specialty grocery store, offering a curated selection of traditional Italian ingredients like fresh pasta to imported oils. It's a one-stop spot for locals and tourists alike.
What customers have to say about this neighborhood institution
In a city as fast-moving as LA, where new restaurants pop up every week, Eagle Rock Italian Bakery & Deli's longevity is a testament to its quality. The store might not have seating, but that doesn't stop customers from coming back to grab some of their favorite meals to go. "You get the sense that no one is trying to be a hero here, just quality ingredients left to shine without excessive fanfare," one customer said on Instagram of the Italian combo. "A great, reliable sandwich that doesn't break the bank and hits the spot every time." Add it to the list of the best spots for a day of cheap eating in LA.
Many loyal patrons started going here as kids and keep coming back for the shop's inviting family atmosphere and old-school charm. "Love this place. We're so lucky," another person said on Facebook. There are no online orders, just a line of hungry people excited for some reliably delicious Italian eats. "Their bread is the foundation for excellence," another repeat customer said on Reddit, supported by almost two dozen upvotes.
If you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, consider heading to Eagle Rock to try this quintessential neighborhood haunt for yourself. Then, if you're still hungry, make it a deli crawl and head to the Jewish deli known for its towering Reuben sandwiches next.