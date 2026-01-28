The Best Spots For A Day Of Cheap Eating In LA According To A Local
I moved to Los Angeles 10 years ago as I was finishing college, which means I didn't have a lot of money to my name. I had to simultaneously learn how to budget, and how to feed myself without on-campus dining options. Learning about affordable restaurants located around me helped tremendously. Believe it or not, it's possible to spend the day eating your way around Los Angeles for under $100 — including dessert!
Hollywood may be known for its glitz and glamour, but there's much more to Los Angeles than just omakase and overpriced wagyu. In fact, some of the best food in LA doesn't break the bank even when you can't make it to happy hour. If you have a whole day to spend and not a lot of money to blow, these restaurants are your saving grace for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert. These are some of my favorites places, regardless of the cost, but getting a good deal certainly makes the food these restaurants serve that much sweeter. Delicious and affordable, these are some of the best restaurants in the city to go to on a budget.
Breakfast: Gritz N Wafflez
It's all in the name. Gritz N' Wafflez serves up some of the best in town for an affordable price. It's one of my favorite breakfast spots in Los Angeles, having first discovered it while it was still a small takeout spot within walking distance from my house. Gritz N' Wafflez has since expanded into a larger restaurant space a bit further away from me, but it's still well worth the drive to its new home in Koreatown.
Gritz N' Wafflez brings the Deep South to California with dishes such as catfish and grits, collard green dip, and crispy fried chicken wings. But don't just take my word for it. My fiancé, who hails from Mississippi, also gives Gritz N' Wafflez the authentic stamp of approval. The grits, particularly the thick, creamy cheese grits full of Creole seasoning, make for the perfect comfort food. The chicken also stays incredibly juicy inside its fried outer shell, which makes a satisfying crunch with every bite.
The $24 combo meals, such as the Fried Shrimp N' Gritz or Tenderz N' Waffles, are enough to split between two people. I usually split a combo meal or order a Sweet Vanilla Bean Waffle and Cheese Gritz a la carte, which comes out to about $18. Sides, such as homestyle potatoes or potato salad, are even cheaper. Pair your meal with a Kiki Palmer, a modern take on the classic Arnold Palmer.
Gritz N' Wafflez is located at 3183 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 185, Los Angeles, CA 90010
Lunch: Yama Sushi Marketplace
Yama Sushi Marketplace is one of the best value sushi spots in Los Angeles. This mostly grab-and-go chain makes for a quick, cheap lunch without sacrificing taste. I always make it a point to stop by as a treat after morning meetings or appointments on the other side of town. There's no better option in the city when it's lunchtime and I only have a few minutes to grab something on my commute before hopping back to work.
The refrigerated shelves are always stocked with an array of different sushi options and bites, such as edamame and gyoza. If you're not seeing exactly what you want, you can also make custom orders and bento boxes at the counter service deli, where chefs compile some of the freshest sushi you've ever tasted. There are three locations of Yama Sushi Marketplaces around Los Angeles: Mar Vista, San Gabriel, and Koreatown. The latter is a bit smaller than the others, but still stocked to the brim with delicious sashimi and specialty rolls.
Each roll costs a different amount, with the highest capping at $10.49 for a Blue Crab Roll with Shisho. Others, such as the Salmon Avocado or Unagi Rolls, average around $8. One of Yama's signature bento boxes costs $17.95 and comes with Somen noodle salad, hot chicken katsu, and six pieces of sushi. With cheaper prices than most other sushi spots, Yama is the perfect place to branch out and try something new.
Yama Sushi Marketplace has three locations: 911 W Las Tunas Dr., San Gabriel, CA 91776; 11709 National Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064; and 3178 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90006
Dinner: Lupe's #2
You can't compile a list of Los Angeles eats without a great Mexican restaurant. Lupe's #2 is one of the best, serving delicious Chicano-style burritos for over 50 years in East Los Angeles. This is my go-to dinner spot after a long day of spending too much money at the nearby Citadel Outlet Mall or before heading to a Lakers game (Lupe's #2 cooks up burritos that are 10 times better and 20 times cheaper than anything you find for sale during a game at the Crypto Arena).
Not much has changed at this counter-service stand since it first opened in the early 1970s. Specializing in 12 types of burritos, you can't go wrong with whichever one — or two — of Lupe's #2 burritos you pick. Most cost around $11 and are stuffed with stewed meats, cheese, and plenty of beans. The tortilla itself is grilled, giving the messy burrito some structure and a little crunch. Lupe #2's Combo Red or Green Burritos are a fan favorite, with chopped chili peppers included in the mix for a bit of added heat. I typically order one of these combos as well as a Bean & Cheese burrito, which is a bit smaller and cheaper at just $6. Besides great burritos, Lupe's also serves $4 tacos and cheeseburgers for just $6.75. If you've never tried a Chicano-style burrito, characterized by its stewed meat and saucy interior, Lupe's #2 is definitely the best place in Los Angeles to do so.
Lupe's #2 is located at 4642 E 3rd St., Los Angeles, CA 90022
Dessert: Happy Ice
It's always ice cream season in Los Angeles, but this Italian ice shop is unlike any that you've had before. Incredibly creamy and stacked with a plethora of different flavors, Happy Ice transports you to a Malibu beach any time of year. It's hands down my favorite store to shop at on Melrose Avenue, where Happy Ice houses one of its two "happiness factories."
More like sherbert than shaved ice, this frozen treat is diary-free and full of color. There are eight flavors to choose from, but by far the most common selection is Happy Ice's Rainbow Rocket — a combination of all eight flavors that blend beautifully together. Another popular combo is Summer Time, which mixes Sweet Watermelon, Strawberry, and Mango Tango. The Strawberry Lemonade and Sour Apple Crush are two other singular flavor standouts that just get better together.
I always make sure to stop by when I'm in the area shopping or otherwise running errands. The desserts are more rich and dense than you think, so a small is a perfect size to carry around with some shopping bags. For just $6 for a small or $10 a pint, Happy Ice is cheaper and more creative than most other ice cream shops around. Happy Ice has two permanent locations — one on Melrose and one in Northridge. Also in the catering business, the Happy Ice truck is one that I am personally always thrilled to see at any special events.
Happy Ice has two brick-and-mortar locations: 7324 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046 and 18427 Nordhoff St., Northridge, CA 91325