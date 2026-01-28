The Best Spots For A Day Of Cheap Eating In LA According To A Local

I moved to Los Angeles 10 years ago as I was finishing college, which means I didn't have a lot of money to my name. I had to simultaneously learn how to budget, and how to feed myself without on-campus dining options. Learning about affordable restaurants located around me helped tremendously. Believe it or not, it's possible to spend the day eating your way around Los Angeles for under $100 — including dessert!

Hollywood may be known for its glitz and glamour, but there's much more to Los Angeles than just omakase and overpriced wagyu. In fact, some of the best food in LA doesn't break the bank even when you can't make it to happy hour. If you have a whole day to spend and not a lot of money to blow, these restaurants are your saving grace for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert. These are some of my favorites places, regardless of the cost, but getting a good deal certainly makes the food these restaurants serve that much sweeter. Delicious and affordable, these are some of the best restaurants in the city to go to on a budget.