'Best Soul Food Place I've Had In LA' — The Comfort Food Spot To Take Your Southern Visitors

Los Angeles might not be the first city you think of when it comes to soul food. You probably think of LA more for its Mexican restaurants or coastal seafood options. And, while the city might not be flush with Southern soul food, there's actually one spot in LA that has earned street cred for outstanding food on par with anything you'd find in the South.

Fixins Soul Kitchen was founded in Sacramento in 2019 by former NBA star and Sacramento mayor Kevin Johnson and his wife. The restaurant opened a second outlet in LA in 2021, followed by locations in Tulsa in 2023 and Detroit in 2024. As for the LA location, the reviews speak for themselves. The restaurant has a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Google after more than 3,400 reviews, with comment after comment praising the quality of the food — as well as the welcoming service and hospitality.

Reviewers also repeatedly talk about the good "vibes" the staff members provide, the restaurant's ambience, and the fact that Fixins offers soul food that isn't greasy but still full of flavor. One reviewer even says, "The customer service is five stars with the friendly greeting from each and every server. The food is so fantastic that it creates its own ranking." Another similarly praised the servers and bartenders, going on to call Fixins "The best soul food place I've had in LA."