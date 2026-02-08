Make Canned Soup Taste Restaurant Quality With This Easy Pantry Trick

Bland canned soup doesn't have to be the end of the story. There are several ways to light up your tastebuds, such as adding an Italian ingredient, like pesto, for a tasty transformation or improving the gloopy texture of canned soup. But to truly make canned soup that turns heads (and envelopes the kitchen in fragrant scents), you'll want to add bloomed spices to it — aka spices toasted in warm oil.

While canned soups can sometimes come across as lackluster, too salty, or even too sugary, bloomed spices help bring it balance. And nothing says restaurant-quality like a well-seasoned soup. You can achieve this depth with the help of a few spices that are likely already in your pantry. Blooming is a trick to get more flavor from your spices by combining heat and oil, so the fat-soluble compounds of your spices unlock even deeper notes. It is a technique used by chefs to usher in a richer, more aromatic soup dish.

To improve your canned soup using bloomed spices, pick some of your favorite flavor-packed spice blends, like curry, ras el hanout, or five spices, and stir them into hot oil for a minute or so. Once the spices have been heated in the oil, you can then add the canned soup to the pot. You don't only need to go for spice blends either; this also works with whole seeds — especially cumin, fennel, and coriander.