The Paper Towel Trick For Removing Hard Water Stains From Your Kitchen Sink Faucet

About 85% of homes in the United States have hard water. While this isn't a problem, per se, hard water can impact the quality of your cooking in addition to causing issues for those with sensitive skin — not to mention what it can do to your kitchen faucet. The term "hard water" refers to water that flows through various mineral deposits before reaching the pipes that feed the flow coming through your kitchen sink. The more dissolved minerals water contains, the harder it is, while soft water (e.g., rainwater) contains almost no dissolved minerals.

Though a small amount of minerals in your water can actually brew a better cup of coffee, they're also suspended in the water that naturally collects around the bottom and joints of your faucet. When the water evaporates, the minerals stay behind, forming a white, scaly cast that's not only unsightly, but can also damage your faucet and disrupt water flow if not addressed. The good news is that removing them doesn't require a ton of scrubbing with noxious chemicals. Instead, all you really need is a roll of paper towels and some ordinary white vinegar.

Simply soak the towels in a little white vinegar, wrap them around the faucet similar to making papier-mâché art. The acetic acid in white vinegar helps dissolve the mineral buildup on your faucet, with the paper towels as the delivery system. Let the vinegar work for an hour before removing the paper towels and wiping the faucet clean with a lint-free cloth.