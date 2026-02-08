The One Thing We Didn't Like About Aldi's $3 Canned Chili
Few things are more comforting than a nice, warm homemade batch of chili. It's the perfect complement to serve over a baked potato or hot dog or enjoy by itself with a slice of toasted bread. When you're in a pinch, though, there's nothing wrong with falling back on the canned stuff. Some brands have figured out how to make a pretty good canned chili, while others ... not so much. That's exactly what we found when we ranked nine store-bought canned chili brands from worst to best.
One brand that stood out was Brookdale – owned by and exclusively sold at Aldi. Overall, it's a really nice chili, which is why it ranked fourth out of the nine on our list. The Brookdale canned chili had one drawback, however, and that was its consistency. This chili is thickened with corn flour, soy flour, and modified cornstarch – all of which results in a gummy residue that coats everything it touches. And that's basically your spoon, tongue, and teeth. It's not a pleasant texture.
As our reviewer noted, gummy residue is a classic sign there's too much cornstarch in the mix. Adding cornstarch as a thickener is one thing, but going overboard with it is a huge drawback. And, honestly, it's not the best way to thicken chili and just detracts from the overall flavor, which we're about to dig into.
Brookdale chili's flavor is fantastic
If you ignore the issues with the overall consistency, Aldi's Brookdale canned chili is actually pretty good. It contains beef, pork, and beans, which contribute to its rich and deep flavor. Our reviewer noted the chili tasted like caramelized tomato paste with crispy pork fat and charred green chilis. It also contains jalapeño, cumin, and chili pepper to add a nice finishing kick. If it wasn't for that gummy texture the Brookdale chili might have topped our list.
The three chili brands we did rank above Brookdale were Amy's Organic Medium Chili, Trader Joe's Turkey Chili with beans, and Clover Valley with beans. Amy's is a plant-based, high-protein version with tofu that does an excellent job of mimicking beef. Trader Joe's and its turkey chili is straightforward, relatively inexpensive chili with a nice consistency. And Clover Valley was the brand we ranked number one – it's a flavor-packed chili with a perfect amount of spice and char flavor. You really can't go wrong with any of those options.
Aldi does a lot of things well, like many of its frozen foods. Its Brookdale brand chili is, overall, good as well, especially if you're not concerned with a gummy texture. For a little less than $3 (price varies by location), it's a nice deal, too. Our only advice for Brookdale: Cut back on the cornstarch.