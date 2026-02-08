The One Thing We Didn't Like About Aldi's $3 Canned Chili

Few things are more comforting than a nice, warm homemade batch of chili. It's the perfect complement to serve over a baked potato or hot dog or enjoy by itself with a slice of toasted bread. When you're in a pinch, though, there's nothing wrong with falling back on the canned stuff. Some brands have figured out how to make a pretty good canned chili, while others ... not so much. That's exactly what we found when we ranked nine store-bought canned chili brands from worst to best.

One brand that stood out was Brookdale – owned by and exclusively sold at Aldi. Overall, it's a really nice chili, which is why it ranked fourth out of the nine on our list. The Brookdale canned chili had one drawback, however, and that was its consistency. This chili is thickened with corn flour, soy flour, and modified cornstarch – all of which results in a gummy residue that coats everything it touches. And that's basically your spoon, tongue, and teeth. It's not a pleasant texture.

As our reviewer noted, gummy residue is a classic sign there's too much cornstarch in the mix. Adding cornstarch as a thickener is one thing, but going overboard with it is a huge drawback. And, honestly, it's not the best way to thicken chili and just detracts from the overall flavor, which we're about to dig into.