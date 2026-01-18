The Canned Chili Brand We Ranked Number One Packs Simple Ingredients With Major Flavor

Busy days often call for quick, easy-to-assemble meals from a can, but it can be difficult to tell which canned foods are flavorful enough to make the convenience worthwhile. This is true for a variety of store-bought foods, including chili. To help you choose your favorite, we taste-tested and ranked store-bought canned chili and discovered that brands can vary widely in terms of quality and taste. There were a few varieties that did very well, but one brand of canned chili stood out from the crowd.

Clover Valley chili with beans was the highest-ranking chili in our list based on our reviewers criteria, including the flavor, consistency, cost, and ingredients. Clover Valley is made with surprisingly few ingredients: pork, beans, tomato paste, chili powder, seasonings, and cornstarch. Our taster noted that the flavor of the pork and chili powder blend were exceptional and enjoyed the charred quality of the chili peppers, though the cornstarch has a slightly gummy texture. Being a Dollar General store-brand, the cost of Clover Valley chili with beans is a bargain at about $2 for a 15-ounce can, depending on purchasing location.