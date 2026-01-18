The Canned Chili Brand We Ranked Number One Packs Simple Ingredients With Major Flavor
Busy days often call for quick, easy-to-assemble meals from a can, but it can be difficult to tell which canned foods are flavorful enough to make the convenience worthwhile. This is true for a variety of store-bought foods, including chili. To help you choose your favorite, we taste-tested and ranked store-bought canned chili and discovered that brands can vary widely in terms of quality and taste. There were a few varieties that did very well, but one brand of canned chili stood out from the crowd.
Clover Valley chili with beans was the highest-ranking chili in our list based on our reviewers criteria, including the flavor, consistency, cost, and ingredients. Clover Valley is made with surprisingly few ingredients: pork, beans, tomato paste, chili powder, seasonings, and cornstarch. Our taster noted that the flavor of the pork and chili powder blend were exceptional and enjoyed the charred quality of the chili peppers, though the cornstarch has a slightly gummy texture. Being a Dollar General store-brand, the cost of Clover Valley chili with beans is a bargain at about $2 for a 15-ounce can, depending on purchasing location.
More options for convenient high-quality chili
The other canned chili brands in our test presented a wide range of quality and flavor, with Trader Joe's and Amy's considered notable options. Trader Joe's turkey chili with beans has a superior consistency, because it's thickened with corn flour instead of cornstarch, and it also contains simple ingredients. However, for our reviewer, the flavor of turkey didn't stand up to Clover Valley's pork. In addition, Amy's organic chili is a vegetarian option made with beans and tofu that tastes surprisingly good, though it may not be as flavorful for some as the meat-containing varieties.
If you prefer homemade flavor and have time to spare, consider making a spicy slow-cooker beef chili recipe. All you need to do is sauté onions, green pepper, garlic, and beef in a skillet, then combine these ingredients with canned beans, tomatoes, broth, and seasonings in a slow cooker and cook on high for three to four hours or on low for five to six hours. There are also ways to take canned chili to the next level by adding a few extra ingredients like brown sugar, cheese, or chili peppers if you're looking for an added kick. Whether you decide to take it easy by heating up canned chili, or do a little extra work by preparing a slow-cooker variety, all of these options will provide a satisfying meal.