Pot Roast Turns Out Juicy Without A Dutch Oven When You Use One Simple Swap

As chef Angela Komis tells us, you don't have to have a Dutch oven, slow cooker, or even a pot with a lid to make a succulent roast. But you do have to properly control the heat and moisture levels of your cooking environment, which is easier to do with the right tools. Heat control starts with getting a proper sear on your meat to create a golden brown crust and deglazing the pan to create depth of flavor. Then, Komis says, "cooking the roast at a slow simmer until the pot roast is tender is the main objective." Look for "gentle bubbles," as rapid boiling shocks the muscle fibers and creates a "dry, stringy texture," she says.

Proper braising also requires the right amount of moisture and subsequent pressure, which is where having the proper size pan and a tight fitting lid (or a parchment and tin foil cover) becomes key. "Your roast should fit snugly but there should be room for the liquid and other ingredients," Komis says. You want the roast to stay partially submerged in liquid without extra room for it to spread out and evaporate.

Similarly, if the lid is not tight enough, the liquid will evaporate and condense. A tight-fitting lid traps moisture, resulting in condensation that "bastes" the roast and converts to steam, which creates pressure. "This is not as much pressure as a pressure cooker, but it is enough pressure to break down the protein and create a tender and juicy pot roast," Komis says.