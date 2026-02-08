The Air Fryer Mishap That Tends To Leave Salmon A Greasy Mess

It's safe to say that air fryers totally changed the salmon cooking game. In less time than a traditional oven and with less mess than a stovetop, the air fryer can give you crispy, flakey fish that makes for the perfect no-stress dinner. Cooking salmon this way is remarkably simple — all you really need is a fillet, air fryer, parchment paper, and your favorite seasoning — but there are still some easy mistakes that need to be avoided.

One major potential error would be adding too much fat to your salmon fillet before cooking. First of all, salmon doesn't need much oil no matter how you cook it. It's classified as an oily fish, so the fats in its soft tissue will prevent the meat from drying out without any need for additional oil (as long as you don't keep salmon in the air fryer too long for moist yet crisp results). Plus, despite its name, air frying has little in common with deep frying, which requires submerging foods in hot oil, or even pan frying, where oil is needed to lubricate the pan. Because an air fryer makes your food so crisp by instead using rapidly circulating hot air, you don't need to use extra oil to make a beautifully browned piece of salmon. In fact, oiling up your fillet is more likely to cause a greasy disappointment than a satisfying texture.