The Rule Of Thumb You Should Follow To Cook Moist Yet Crisp Salmon In The Air Fryer

Why make a mess on your stovetop when you can make perfectly crispy, tender salmon in your air fryer in as little as eight minutes? Despite the name, air fryers don't actually fry food. Instead, they work like a countertop convection oven, rapidly blowing hot air around your food to cook it evenly and quickly without being immersed in oil. Air fryers are perfect for cooking salmon because the hot air that circulates in the machine crisps up the outside while keeping the inside juicy and moist.

To achieve perfect air fryer salmon that's not dried out, it's important to cook it for the correct length of time. According to Business Insider, Chef Meredith Laurence of Blue Jean Chef says how long you cook your salmon in the air fryer depends on the thickness of the fillets. "My rule of thumb is for every inch that the salmon is thick, you cook it for 10 minutes at 400 degrees," she says. "So if it's thicker than an inch, you're going to go up 12 minutes, and if it's thinner than an inch, you're going to go for about eight minutes." Laurence also says the higher the temperature the better, so you can also choose to set your air fryer to 425 degrees (if it goes up that high) and check your salmon at around eight minutes (The FDA recommends cooking your salmon until it reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees).

